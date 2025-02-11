Denny Hamlin berates NASCAR’s “desperation” that guaranteed Helio Castroneves’ Daytona 500 spot: “Why can’t we act like the big boys?”

Denny Hamlin slammed NASCAR for its "desperate” move to gather headlines in the motorsport world. It stemmed from the Open Exemption Policy (OEP), introduced by the sanctioning body, that has guaranteed IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves’ Daytona 500 entry.

NASCAR eyes expanding its horizons by making a provision for ‘world-class’ athletes from other motorsports disciplines to showcase their mettle in a Cup Series race, the highest form of stock car racing. The driver can participate in any race after intimating NASCAR, 90 days before the desired event. However, the officials will have the sole discretion to permit or reject any driver as they deem fit.

Still, an OEP driver, Castroneves, in this case, need not qualify to compete in the Daytona 500, as his spot is guaranteed. It’s worth mentioning that OEP drivers won’t get points or prize money for their performance, and their finishing position won’t disturb the points of non-OEP cars.

The OEP got a mixed bag of reactions from the community. Denny Hamlin is among those who pulled no punches on the new rule, castigating NASCAR for its desperation to garner the limelight. During the Actions Detrimental podcast, the JGR driver expressed his views, saying:

“My opinion on this was that it was desperate. I didn’t like it. I just thought that you’re really doing everything you can to try to get a headline. And I still believe it to be true, I do. NASCAR is the highest form of motorsports in the U.S., so why can’t we act like the big boys and say, ‘If you wanna come over here and run with us, show me what you got, go qualify in the race,’” Denny Hamlin said.

Interestingly, former NASCAR driver Mike Wallace was initially allowed to race in the Daytona 500. However, the sanctioning body later declined his bid.

Denny Hamlin reacts to NASCAR’s rumored playoff format change

Amid the plethora of rulebook changes, rumors about increasing the count of the championship-fighting drivers from four to five in the season’s ultimate race are doing rounds in the community. Denny Hamlin reacted to the speculations, giving a straightforward opinion about not going down that road.

The 54-time Cup Series race winner expressed that opening more spots for the title fight would only make the competition easy. Moreover, Hamlin was firm with his dislike about the potential concept, despite it increasing the probability of the #11 Toyota driver himself and JGR advancing into the Championship Race.

"I've heard a dirty rumor, someone from NASCAR said it that you know maybe we expand that the championship race to five drivers. Like no, you're going the wrong direction. Please don't do that. You're just watering this down more, stop making it easier, make it harder. You got to build the prestige of the people. Don't keep opening it up to more places, more spots, more opportunity. No, you got to make it special," Hamlin said via Actions Detrimental and Steven Taranto on X.

Would you support NASCAR’s call if they would allow a fifth driver in the season’s ultimate race for the highly-coveted trophy?

