Denny Hamlin blasts “stupid” Cody Ware for wrecking Austin Dillon which impacted JGR’s Loudon result

Denny Hamlin was not happy with Cody Ware after the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Hamlin said Ware’s attempt to wreck Austin Dillon was “stupid” and that it ruined a strong finish for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hamlin was running inside the top five late in the race. With about 40 laps to go, Ware tried to spin Dillon. Instead, Ware wrecked himself and brought out a caution that changed the race for several teams, including Hamlin’s. On the Actions Detrimental Podcast, Hamlin explained:

“I mean, were we going to finish fifth before freaking Cody Ware tried to wreck Austin Dillon? I think we were running fifth right behind Byron and Larson, so it was… we’re still going to have a good day.” [30:30 onwards]

When asked about a backmarker causing trouble, Hamlin called it stupid.

“That was just stupid. Just dumb. Rule number one is you never wreck yourself when you’re trying to wreck someone else. And just, I don’t know. I don’t think Rick Ware Racing is in a position to be tearing up race cars,” he added.

Austin Dillon was also angry. Late in the race, he was running near the top 15 when Cody Ware tried to hit him on the corner. Instead of spinning Dillon, Ware lost control and slammed the wall. Dillon carried on without damage.

The late caution hurt Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin believed his team had a top-five locked in before Cody Ware spun out. JGR missed out on a strong result.

Ryan Blaney, who already had to avoid Ware once earlier in the race when Ware spun on lap 63, went on to win. Dillon salvaged a solid finish, while Hamlin and JGR left Loudon disappointed.

Austin Dillon vents after clash with Cody Ware at New Hampshire

Austin Dillon gave a sharp reaction to his run-in with Cody Ware at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The two drivers had contact twice in the race, and the second incident ended Ware’s day.

In Stage 1, Dillon tapped Ware while fighting to stay on the lead lap. Ware spun in front of Ryan Blaney, who had to swerve to keep from hitting him.

With less than 50 laps left, Ware tried to pay Dillon back. He moved up into Dillon’s line and gassed it mid-corner. The move backfired. Dillon kept going without trouble, while Cody Ware spun into the wall and wrecked his own car.

Dillon let his frustration show on the radio. Reporter Jordan Bianchi shared the clip on X, quoting Dillon saying:

“What an idiot. What an idiot. Why is he out here?”

Dillon finished 13th after starting 28th. His teammate, Kyle Busch, fell to 30th. Ryan Blaney won the race, taking his first playoff win and advancing to the next round.

