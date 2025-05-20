Denny Hamlin bluntly disagrees with NASCAR All-Star Race promoter’s caution critics

Denny Hamlin shared his take on the NASCAR All-Star promoter's caution at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, and according to the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, it delivered what it meant to. Hamlin shared his thoughts on Joey Logano's complaints and also stated that the drivers should have protested against the new rule before the race and not after it was executed.

Ad

NASCAR introduced a promoter's caution in this year's NASCAR All-Star Race in North Carolina. As per this rule, the promoter of the race would have a free hand to bring a caution any time during the race, starting from Lap 1 to Lap 220.

The promoter of the All-Star Race exercised his duty and brought in a caution on Lap 216. As the caution brought the field to a halt, Logano, who was leading the race at that point, lost all his advantages. After the race, the Team Penske driver criticized the new rule, something Denny Hamlin called out recently.

Ad

Trending

"I think if we did any complaining we needed to do it before the race and not post," Hamlin said in the recent Actions Detrimental podcast. "Just simply because while we all might not be in agreement that it's a good thing or a bad thing or shouldn't, is a gimmick or not. Of course it's a gimmick."

Ad

Following this, Denny Hamlin also argued that the All-Star race was a no-points race, and therefore, it needed something to make it interesting. With the promoter's caution, the race "accomplished" what it needed to, Hamlin reckoned.

"I think that it accomplished what it was designed to accomplish. We can argue the merits of whether it should or should not have been there, but I disagree with us about it post-race because it affected you in a negative way," Denny Hamlin further added. (28:30-29:35)

Ad

Ad

Before the promoter's caution, Logano was leading the race, ahead of Christopher Bell. However, once the race restarted, the #22 driver lost his lead to Bell, who went on to win the race.

Joey Logano slammed the promoter's caution rule of the NASCAR All-Star Race

Following the conclusion of the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Joey Logano slammed the promoter's caution. Calling out the new rule that cost him the victory and $1 million, here's what the defending Cup Series driver said:

Ad

Joey Logano (22) during NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway - Source: Imagn

“I’m pissed off right now. Just dang it, we had the fastest car,” Logano said. “The Shell-Pennzoil Mustang was so fast. You get to — I’m trying to choose my words correctly on the caution situation. Obviously, I got bit by it, so I am the one frustrated, obviously."

Logano, the winner of the 2024 edition, was the most dominant driver during the race on Sunday. He led 139 out of 250 laps, and thanks to his brilliant form, the Team Penske driver was one of the favorites to win the race. However, the promoter's caution changed his fortune.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.