Denny Hamlin breaks down 23XI Racing’s “must-win” targets amid playoff pressure

On the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin talked about his co-owned team, 23XI Racing, struggling in the playoffs' Round of 12. During the podcast, he addressed 23XI Racing's 'must-win' targets ahead of the Kansas race.After a dominating Round of 16, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace struggled in last week's Mobil 1 301 and qualified 14th for the 301-lap race. Meanwhile, his teammate, Tyler Reddick, secured a spot among the top five drivers on the grid and began the race from P4. Despite a decent start, the duo finished outside of the top 20 drivers on the grid.The results sent Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick to the end of the playoff rankings with 23 and 27 points below the cutoff line, respectively. However, the team's co-owner, Denny Hamlin, believes the team can easily overcome this situation. Hamlin supported his claim by pointing out that 'must-win' situations occur only when a driver is below 30 points.As both drivers are above 30 points, Hamlin told his co-host [00:44]:&quot;No must-win is you're below 30 points out going into the last race; like, that's must-win with two races to go. Just too much other stuff can happen. You can go out there, and you can have yourself a 50-point day at Kansas, and next thing you know, I bet you're going to be minus five, or what's maybe flat.&quot;Denny Hamlin's co-owned team drivers both have secured one win at Kansas Speedway. Reddick's victory at the 1.500-mile tri-oval came in 2023. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace won the second Kansas Speedway race in the 2022 season.“Not even my concern”: Denny Hamlin expressed his views on the Bristol Motor Speedway penaltyThe governing body penalized Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin during the 500-lap Bass Pro Shops Night race at Bristol Motor Speedway earlier this month. While Hamlin got penalized, his teammate, Christopher Bell, secured his fourth victory of the season.The NASCAR veteran qualified sixth at the short track with a best time of 15.19 seconds, reaching a top speed of 126.31 mph. Despite a solid start, Hamlin faced challenges in Stage 1 but covered the lost ground in Stage 2.However, things went downhill for the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver. On lap 384 of the 500-lap race, Denny Hamlin made contact with Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger. Following the contact, Hamlin's front right tire got loose, and NASCAR slammed him with a two-lap penalty. Additionally, the governing body suspended two crew members of the #11 team for two races.Reflecting on the same, the oldest driver on the grid claimed to focus on the things he can control and stated:&quot;I have no idea who's sitting on the bench or who's ready, and it's not even my concern...cuz that's the crew chief. He manages the people. Um, there's nothing I can do about it. You know what I mean? My concern needs to be on the things that I can control.&quot;Denny Hamlin lost his lead after the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race and ranks fifth in the Cup Series points table. Additionally, he has secured five wins, 15 top-10s, 12 top-fives, and three pole positions in 29 starts this season.