  • NASCAR
  • Denny Hamlin breaks down 23XI Racing’s “must-win” targets amid playoff pressure

Denny Hamlin breaks down 23XI Racing’s “must-win” targets amid playoff pressure

By Karan Yadav
Published Sep 24, 2025 04:50 GMT
AUTO: SEP 21 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 - Source: Getty
Denny Hamlin got candida bout 23XI Racing performance in the Round of 12 - Source: Getty

On the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin talked about his co-owned team, 23XI Racing, struggling in the playoffs' Round of 12. During the podcast, he addressed 23XI Racing's 'must-win' targets ahead of the Kansas race.

Ad

After a dominating Round of 16, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace struggled in last week's Mobil 1 301 and qualified 14th for the 301-lap race. Meanwhile, his teammate, Tyler Reddick, secured a spot among the top five drivers on the grid and began the race from P4. Despite a decent start, the duo finished outside of the top 20 drivers on the grid.

The results sent Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick to the end of the playoff rankings with 23 and 27 points below the cutoff line, respectively. However, the team's co-owner, Denny Hamlin, believes the team can easily overcome this situation. Hamlin supported his claim by pointing out that 'must-win' situations occur only when a driver is below 30 points.

Ad
Trending

As both drivers are above 30 points, Hamlin told his co-host [00:44]:

"No must-win is you're below 30 points out going into the last race; like, that's must-win with two races to go. Just too much other stuff can happen. You can go out there, and you can have yourself a 50-point day at Kansas, and next thing you know, I bet you're going to be minus five, or what's maybe flat."
Ad
Ad

Denny Hamlin's co-owned team drivers both have secured one win at Kansas Speedway. Reddick's victory at the 1.500-mile tri-oval came in 2023. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace won the second Kansas Speedway race in the 2022 season.

“Not even my concern”: Denny Hamlin expressed his views on the Bristol Motor Speedway penalty

The governing body penalized Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin during the 500-lap Bass Pro Shops Night race at Bristol Motor Speedway earlier this month. While Hamlin got penalized, his teammate, Christopher Bell, secured his fourth victory of the season.

Ad

The NASCAR veteran qualified sixth at the short track with a best time of 15.19 seconds, reaching a top speed of 126.31 mph. Despite a solid start, Hamlin faced challenges in Stage 1 but covered the lost ground in Stage 2.

However, things went downhill for the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver. On lap 384 of the 500-lap race, Denny Hamlin made contact with Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger. Following the contact, Hamlin's front right tire got loose, and NASCAR slammed him with a two-lap penalty. Additionally, the governing body suspended two crew members of the #11 team for two races.

Ad

Reflecting on the same, the oldest driver on the grid claimed to focus on the things he can control and stated:

"I have no idea who's sitting on the bench or who's ready, and it's not even my concern...cuz that's the crew chief. He manages the people. Um, there's nothing I can do about it. You know what I mean? My concern needs to be on the things that I can control."

Denny Hamlin lost his lead after the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race and ranks fifth in the Cup Series points table. Additionally, he has secured five wins, 15 top-10s, 12 top-fives, and three pole positions in 29 starts this season.

About the author
Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Twitter icon

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications