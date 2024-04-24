Denny Hamlin calls Jesse Love's Talladega win "easiest victory" due to inexperienced drivers filling top spots

Nineteen-year-old Jesse Love won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race in a double overtime finish. This was the headline of last Saturday's (20 April) race at the AG-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

After dominating the race for 28 laps, Richard Childress Racing's #2 got himself a stage one win and a second-place finish in stage two at the 2.66-mile Superspeedway. In light of this, Denny Hamlin shared his opinion on the podcast, Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin about the top 10 standings of the AG-Pro 300.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver for Joe Gibbs Racing said:

"It was better than the ARCA race but also so frustrating at the same time because so many of these drivers are so inexperienced and doesn't quite know that to go forward. You must use other car. I'm watching these guys and girls they're they're running and instead of pushing whoever they get a huge run on they try to a pass and then it just destroys their run they go nowhere." (05:30)

#11 driver of Joe Gibbs Racing emphasized how runner-up Riley Herbst of Stewart Haas Racing let the victory slip from his hands in the final moments.

"Jesse Love just you know has the easiest victory and first victory in the Xfinity series for him so this is one he got back for Atlanta he dominated Atlanta had ran out of gas there I guess and man just RCR cars were just lightning fast on these Superspeedways." (06:04)

Hamlin said how the other Xfinity drivers handed Jesse Love the victory at Talladega, was a perfect redemption for the #2 RCR driver's dominance in RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Superspeedway, where he went dry in overtime after leading 157 out of 169 laps.

Denny Hamlin reflects more on the inexperience of the Top 10 Xfinity drivers in Talladega

Denny Hamlin, the co-owner of 23XI Racing, also remarked about what more could have been done by the Top 10 at Talladega Superspeedway.

In his podcast, Hamlin spoke about how #2 Chevy driver Jesse Love snatched his maiden victory and the inexperience of other NASCAR Xfinity drivers that caused it.

Elaborating on how Herbst of Stewart-Haas Racing and Hailey Deegan of AM Racing could have worked together to get ahead of the pack by tandem drafting, the #11 driver of JGR said:

"When he comes up to her, just push her. Just push her, because that keeps his momentum going. It gains her momentum, you’re using her to keep advancing your position. He probably should push her to where she gets beside Jesse Love or whoever. I think she was probably 3rd or 4th or something like that. Use her to advance yourself to the next group of cars, and then the next group of cars.” (09:55)