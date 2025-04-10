Denny Hamlin calls out “red tape” issue in NASCAR while pushing for more horsepower

Denny Hamlin has consistently advocated for an increase in horsepower, arguing that it would make passing a lot more easier. He suggests that NASCAR’s current horsepower levels, which were initially set at 550 before being increased to 650 are not sufficient for exciting racing.
Hamlin is one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR history with a career spanning over two decades. Hamlin has established himself as a consistent contender for the Cup Series championship. The 2006 Cup Series Rookie of the Year, Hamlin has secured numerous high-profile victories. Three Daytona 500 wins (2016, 2019, 2020), the Southern 500 (2010, 2017, 2021) and the Coca-Cola 600 (2022). He holds the record for the most wins at Pocono Raceway with seven victories. The owner of the 23XI Racing has been named as one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.
Talking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Denny Hamlin said:
"The only thing I can do is tell you guys that when we had 900 horsepower, we had 750, or now 650 like we have now, the engine bills are the same. I don't know, was the manufacturers just eating that cost? I don't think so. I think they've been passing it along to the teams the entire time."
"The issue seems to be red tape, obviously. We've heard that NASCAR says, well, another manufacturer, they're close, they're close. Until that happens, I just think, why not give the people what they want, and then if a new one comes in and says, hey, I can't produce that, I need to produce lower, then let's paper it back to 650. But until then, I don't see the reason in sacrificing," he added.
Denny Hamlin has secured a significant win at Darlington Raceway in the Goodyear 400, marking his second consecutive victory in the 2025 season after his win at Martinsville (his sixth win at the track). During the throwback weekend, the win in the overtime shootout, Hamlin executed a crucial pit stop to secure the lead. He won the race by a margin of 0.597 seconds.
Denny Hamlin pinpointed the moment that bumped his chances for Darlington's win
After winning at Darlington, Denny Hamlin reflected on key moments that enhanced his chances during the race. Starting third, an early pit stop on lap three set him back. He finished Stage 1 in P16. A caution brought out by Brad Keselowski during Stage 2 allowed Hamlin to move into the top five, where he remained for much of the race. Talking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he said (1:04 onwards):
"But then when I look and see that there's not many lap cars between us and the leaders, when I go, well, maybe we're gonna get off pit road first. So things change pretty quickly in about a 10-minute span," he said.
Hamlin initially felt resigned to finishing third until the final caution. However, upon seeing a few lap cars between him and the leaders, his outlook changed. He realized his team might get off pit road first, altering the situation significantly in a short time.