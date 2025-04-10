Denny Hamlin calls out “red tape” issue in NASCAR while pushing for more horsepower

Denny Hamlin has consistently advocated for an increase in horsepower, arguing that it would make passing a lot more easier. He suggests that NASCAR’s current horsepower levels, which were initially set at 550 before being increased to 650 are not sufficient for exciting racing.

Ad

Hamlin is one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR history with a career spanning over two decades. Hamlin has established himself as a consistent contender for the Cup Series championship. The 2006 Cup Series Rookie of the Year, Hamlin has secured numerous high-profile victories. Three Daytona 500 wins (2016, 2019, 2020), the Southern 500 (2010, 2017, 2021) and the Coca-Cola 600 (2022). He holds the record for the most wins at Pocono Raceway with seven victories. The owner of the 23XI Racing has been named as one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Ad

Trending

Talking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Denny Hamlin said:

"The only thing I can do is tell you guys that when we had 900 horsepower, we had 750, or now 650 like we have now, the engine bills are the same. I don't know, was the manufacturers just eating that cost? I don't think so. I think they've been passing it along to the teams the entire time."

Ad

"The issue seems to be red tape, obviously. We've heard that NASCAR says, well, another manufacturer, they're close, they're close. Until that happens, I just think, why not give the people what they want, and then if a new one comes in and says, hey, I can't produce that, I need to produce lower, then let's paper it back to 650. But until then, I don't see the reason in sacrificing," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Denny Hamlin has secured a significant win at Darlington Raceway in the Goodyear 400, marking his second consecutive victory in the 2025 season after his win at Martinsville (his sixth win at the track). During the throwback weekend, the win in the overtime shootout, Hamlin executed a crucial pit stop to secure the lead. He won the race by a margin of 0.597 seconds.

Denny Hamlin pinpointed the moment that bumped his chances for Darlington's win

After winning at Darlington, Denny Hamlin reflected on key moments that enhanced his chances during the race. Starting third, an early pit stop on lap three set him back. He finished Stage 1 in P16. A caution brought out by Brad Keselowski during Stage 2 allowed Hamlin to move into the top five, where he remained for much of the race. Talking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he said (1:04 onwards):

Ad

"But then when I look and see that there's not many lap cars between us and the leaders, when I go, well, maybe we're gonna get off pit road first. So things change pretty quickly in about a 10-minute span," he said.

Expand Tweet

Hamlin initially felt resigned to finishing third until the final caution. However, upon seeing a few lap cars between him and the leaders, his outlook changed. He realized his team might get off pit road first, altering the situation significantly in a short time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More