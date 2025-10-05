Denny Hamlin cautions Tyler Reddick of SVG’s “considerable advantage” despite having an edge at Charlotte ROVAL race

  • NASCAR
By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 05, 2025 17:57 GMT
Denny Hamlin reacts to Tyler Reddick
Denny Hamlin reacts to Tyler Reddick's challenges from Shave van Gisbergen at the Roval. Images vis Imagn.

Denny Hamlin is not fully satisfied with Tyler Reddick's pole for Sunday's Charlotte Roval race and has raised caution for the 23XI Racing driver. The NASCAR Cup veteran star believes Shane van Gisbergen could prove nearly unbeatable if the run stretches long.

Tyler Reddick sits 29 points below the cutline and might need a win to reach the Round of 8. He put his No. 45 Toyota on the pole at 1:25.939 and edged SVG by just 0.032 seconds, which might give his team a clean shot at stage points and track position early to beat road course specialist SVG. The Kiwi Supercars champion has won the last four road/street course races this season and arrives at Charlotte with strong momentum.

Denny Hamlin is also cautious. The 23XI Racing co-owner told Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass ahead of the Round of 12 finale race that starting up front may not be enough to beat SVG, and a long green-flag race might pose some challenges for Reddick.

"I think it was a great qualifying run. I certainly think it will be a challenge. If the race goes into a long run, I think SVG has a considerable advantage. But an earned advantage, not a given. But you never know. In these things, you just never know. But certainly it sets them up for lots of options in that first stage," Denny Hamlin said.
Hamlin's on-track move at Kansas Speedway changed the finishing order and left his 23XI drivers facing tougher odds at Charlotte. Bubba Wallace, who lost his clear shot at the Round of 8, is also 26 points below the cutline. He qualified in 12th place for the Bank of America Roval on Saturday.

Tyler Reddick "up for that challenge" to close the gap with SVG at Roval

Tyler Reddick has a runner-up finish at Charlotte road course, and he has also never finished in the top-12 in five career starts at the 2.32-mile road course. The 29-year-old talked about closing the gap with Trackhouse Racing's No. 88 Chevy driver, who has the highest win percentage (45%) at road courses in NASCAR Cup Series history, on the field.

"I think we're okay when you look at the field minus the 88 but yeah, Shane's obviously very good at what he does, he's proven that this year in other years with this car. For us, we've got to kind of figure out how we can close that gap. It's a pretty big one, but we're up for that challenge," Tyler Reddick said (via Motorsport).

Last season, SVG secured the pole position, led 21 of the 109-lap race, and ultimately finished in seventh place. He has four back-to-back road/street wins this season after the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in March.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
