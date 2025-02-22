Denny Hamlin recently announced that he plans to change his motto for the upcoming season. The veteran driver had originally settled on "All in" but has since reconsidered. After this thought, Hamlin urged NASCAR fans to share their suggestions for a new motto.

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin has built a reputation as one of the sport’s most consistent competitors. Behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin has racked up 74 career victories, including 54 in the Cup Series.

In a recent post by Dirty Mo Media on X, the #11 JGR driver said:

"I mentioned on the media day podcast by Bianchi and Gluck that like, it's going to hit me of what it's going to be. I don't want to rush it. I just feel like, you know, 'all in' was perfect. This is just not the week for me to say all in. You know, hey, if you got some suggestions, bring them my way. Try to try to make it with two L's that way we can use the 11. Maybe I'll steal it and give you credit for it."

Upon coming across this post, several fans have left their suggestions in the comments.

"Fu11 Send. I originally thought of Ba11s to the Wa11, but Fu11 Send is a bit more…tame." a fan wrote

"@dennyhamlin Leaving All on the Asphalt," a fan said

"A11 or Nothing" a fan suggested

"A11 of them (referencing his I best all of them)" a fan commented

"STI11 IN IT" another fan wrote

Meanwhile, a fan posted an image as a response to Hamlin's request, incorporating the 11 in the motto.

"Bu11etproof" the picture read

Denny Hamlin narrowly missed out on winning his historical 4th Daytona 500 last Sunday after getting involved in an on-track incident during overtime. Hamlin's 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick secured a P2 finish with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron securing his second consecutive win in the Great American Race.

Denny Hamlin comes clean on ‘losing love’ for NASCAR in wake of Daytona 500 drama

Denny Hamlin recently opened up about losing his passion for competing in NASCAR after the dramatic and controversial finish to the Daytona 500 on Sunday. The veteran driver believes the sport has shifted away from pure competition and is now more focused on entertainment.

In an episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, the JGR driver said:

"The entertainment of it has far overtaken the sport of it and I don't know how we reverse things. You will hear all week from media, 'that's just superspeedway racing,' and all that is, is a copout for those who make stupid moves." [4:38]

"How about we actually call out what it is, right? Are the cars making us do this? Are the drivers doing this? It's a combination of both, I believe. But, I'm losing my love of just the sport of it, because I feel like it's going by the wayside for the sake of entertainment." Denny Hamlin added

Hamlin's next race, the Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday. Catch the #11 driver in action on FOX.

