Denny Hamlin channels inner Mike Tyson following wild Stenhouse-Busch North Wilkesboro incident

Joey Logano won the North Wilkesboro All-Star race and took home the $1 million paycheque. However, everyone was talking about the late post-race quarrel that stole the show between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr, including Denny Hamlin in his Actions Detrimental podcast.

Stenhouse Jr. was taken out by Busch in the second lap of the All-Star race. The 2023 Daytona 500 champion then waited outside the RCR driver's hauler for the race to finish to confront him.

Things got heated quickly and Stenhouse threw a punch on Busch. Denny Hamlin felt the JTG Daugherty Racing driver's punch "connected" and went on to describe what he would do if he was in a similar position.

Hamlin said:

“If I'm going to be the first to punch, I'm probably going to go for the left gut punch first. It gets them their head down, and that's when you come right underneath."

He continued:

“You see Mike Tyson with the bags, that's me. I'd be like one of those fighting guys on the game (Rock'em Sock'em Robots)."

Hamlin's Co-host Jared Allen hilariously responded stating he's not a fighter.

Denny Hamlin insists contact between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr was "inevitable"

In his latest Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin also discussed how the second lap incident between Busch and Stenhouse Jr was bound to happen. Despite the incident, the Richard Childress Racing driver managed to eventually finish the race in P10.

Talking about the incident having a close view from running near them, Hamlin said on his recent podcast:

"He put himself in a box on TV by saying he was going to do something. Ricky is one of those stand-up humans that when he tells you he’s going to do something, he’s probably going to do it."

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver further claimed that Busch was only going to avoid Stenhouse Jr's punch on one condition. If the #8 RCR apologized straight away, the entire fiasco could have been avoided. Hamlin added:

"It was the only way. Because I thought Kyle didn't really justify anything."

Do you think Kyle Busch deserved Ricky Stenhouse Jr's wrath at the end of the race? Or did the 2023 Daytona 500 winner go too overboard?