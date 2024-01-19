Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott unlikely to miss Busch Light Clash at Coliseum despite undergoing shoulder surgeries post-2023 NASCAR season

Two NASCAR stars Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott have recently provided an update on their respective recovery from shoulder injuries and are unlikely to miss starting races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Both drivers had shoulder surgery during the offseason to fix a minor issue.

During FOX production days, NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass asked Hamlin and Elliott about their shoulder rehab progress. Hamlin confirmed that he is planning to compete in the Busch Light Clash exhibition race without a backup driver. Similarly, Elliott reassured us that his less intensive shoulder surgery has him in good shape for the Clash as well.

In a post on X, sharing an update about Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott’s shoulder recovery, Pockrass said:

“Caught up with Denny Hamlin at FOX production days and he says his shoulder rehab is progressing so he doesn’t plan to have a backup driver for the Clash. Chase Elliott, whose shoulder surgery wasn’t as intensive, also said he is good for the Clash.”

The Busch Light Clash is a pre-season Cup Series race that is held annually before the points-paying season-opening Daytona 500. The race will be at LA Coliseum Memorial on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Denny Hamlin, who ran for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series enjoyed success in the 2023 season. He scored three wins, 14 top-5 and 18 top-10 finishes in 36 races. He missed out on making it to the final four but this season the three-time Daytona 500 winner will work to secure his championship 4 seat.

Chase Elliott looks to bounce back in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season after a shoulder injury

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver’s 2023 Cup season suffered from a series of missed races caused by a broken left leg in a snowboarding accident. For the first time in his career, he missed out on a playoff appearance as well as went winless throughout the season for the first time since 2017.

The 2020 Cup champion managed to score seven top-5s and 15 top-10s in his 29 races and ended the season in 17th place in the championship standings.

“I had a little procedure on my shoulder. I had an old injury that I needed to get tended to and obviously the offseason is a much better time to do that than my last surgery,” Elliott said providing shoulder injury update on X.

Chase Elliott's fans are eagerly awaiting to see him back hunting for wins when the 2024 season starts next month.