Denny Hamlin is confident about 23XI Racing’s $16,000,000 investment fixing their Achilles’ heel - “It’s gonna be freaking amazing”

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin has been brimming with confidence as he believes in the team's ability to cure their major flaw with their $16,000,000 worth of antidote.

Kyle Larson swept the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 race to mark his first win of the 2024 season, followed by Tyler Reddick in P2, who fell shy of just 0.441 seconds.

However, speed wasn't the issue that cost Reddick a P1 finish but the slow pit stop by the 23XI Racing crew. The frustration of the #45 Toyota driver was evident when he reflected upon his missed opportunity publicly.

23XI Racing shares the pitstop facility with Joe Gibbs Racing due to which they have limited time at their disposal to perfect their pitstop game.

The very next day of Reddick's LVMS outing, co-owner Denny Hamlin chimed in on his 'Actions Detrimental' podcast, addressing their lackluster pitstop performance, and giving a glimpse of a progressive future behest their $16,000,000 investment.

Hamlin said:

“Our pit facility itself, where we’ll do pit stops, that’s not even gonna be done till probably July. So we’re still at JGR right now. When we are at JGR, we get limited time. We don’t get as much time as others because we’re not the house guys, right? So we’re having to share facilities."

The 51x NASCAR race winner shed light on the development of their in-house pit stop facility, saying:

"We’re building our own, and it’s gonna be absolutely freaking amazing just like the actual airspeed is at the headquarters. But it takes time. So for the next six months, we’re just gonna grind this out till we can get some reps on our own at our own spot.”

Denny Hamlin blames pitstop issues for Tyler Reddick's potential 2023 Cup Series victories

The series of unfortunate pitstops isn't restricted to the current season only, as the same deficiency cost several potential victories to Tyler Reddick, the previous year. One instance was the 200-lap 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 race at the Michigan International Speedway, where Reddick's odds of a P1 finish were cut down to a dismal P30 spot.

It happened with less than 50 laps to go when, due to a subpar pitstop stint produced by Denny Hamlin's co-owned team, the loose rear right wheel forced the 28-year-old driver to pit his #45 Toyota again. It resulted in a drastic fall in track position.

While claiming to be in the process of curing their Achilles' heel, Denny Hamlin reflected on how his team messed up Reddick's odds of a satisfactory outcome during the 2023 season. He said (via heavy.com):

“Generally speaking, yes, this is a topic this weekend and it’s the hot topic for sure, but it’s a process. It f****** sucks. I know it sucks. It’s keeping the 23XI guys out of Victory Lane."

He added:

"No question about it, there was at least two or three victories that Tyler should have had last year but he didn’t get an opportunity because we messed up for him on pit road.”