Denny Hamlin confirms team owners pulled the plug on NASCAR's wild All-Star plan

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin has confirmed that team owners stopped NASCAR's proposal for the upcoming exhibition race and said he would elaborate on the decision during his 'Actions Detrimental' podcast next week.

NASCAR insider Bozi Tatarevic first mentioned on his podcast that the sanctioning body had suggested a "Run What Ya Brung" format for the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway next month. The idea would let teams race with any setup they wanted, given that they met the safety requirements. He also mentioned that NASCAR dropped it after the teams backed out due to cost concerns.

The Athletic's Jeff Gluck confirmed the same on X, writing:

"Checked on what @BoziTatarevic says in this clip. Confirmed, this is true."

Later, Denny Hamlin also confirmed the rumor. The 44-year-old replied to a fan question on the same thread on X and wrote,

"It is true. I'll talk about it Monday, and why the decision was made."

While the "Run What Ya Brung" idea was scrapped, the All-Star Race this season will include a surprise caution flag, "Promoter’s Caution," that could come anytime between Laps 101 and 220. Moreover, a "Manufacturer Showdown" will go to the car manufacturer with the best average finish.

Drivers who are not automatically qualified for the All-Star Race can enter the main event if they finish in the top two during the 100-lap "Open" race. One can also get voted in by fans to win the $1 million.

The All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway will take place on May 18.

Denny Hamlin wants NASCAR to add more muscle

Denny Hamlin shared his opinion on wanting more horsepower in NASCAR. The Next Gen cars currently run at 650 horsepower, and Hamlin suggested going back to 750 would make races more exciting.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver asked NASCAR to consider adding more horsepower to cars during a recent appearance on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"The only thing I can do is tell you guys that when we had 900 horsepower, or we had 750, or 650 like we have now, the engine bills are the same. I don't know, were the manufacturers eating that cost? I don't think so. I think they've been passing it along to the teams this whole time. The issue seems to be red tape, obviously." Denny Hamlin said.

Hamlin further said that building more powerful engines would improve the racing and make fans happier.

"I just think why not give the people what they want?" he added.

NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell later commented on Hamlin's remark and disagreed with his suggestion. He explained that increasing power would make costs go up, which could drive car manufacturers away.

