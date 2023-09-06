Denny Hamlin continues his stay with Joe Gibbs Racing by signing a multi-year contract extension

The recent announcement from Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing says that they have finally reached a multi-year deal, ensuring that Hamlin will continue to drive the #11 car in 2024 and beyond. The move averted what could have been yet another high-profile departure for the team.

Given that Denny Hamlin is the owner of the team, there was no doubt that he would secure a racing seat for the upcoming year. The 42-year-old openly acknowledged this, saying that his fallback option would be to drive for 23XI Racing.

Speaking on the Actions Detrimental podcast, Joe Gibbs said:

"It is amazing to think it has been almost 20 years since J.D. first saw him [Hamlin] race and we signed him to that first contract. He has been a big part of Joe Gibbs Racing ever since then and we look forward to that continuing for years to come.”

According to Whiskey Riff, Denny Hamlin said:

"Joe Gibbs Racing has been my home for almost 20 years now. My relationship with Joe, my team, and everyone at JGR means a lot to me. We have accomplished so much together over the years. I’m excited to finally announce this so we can put all our focus on chasing the championship.”

Hamlin added:

"The willingness for you to take a chance on me nearly 20 years, and then still here when I’m 42 years old to want to continue this relationship for years to come, so thank you.”

NASCAR's Contract Drama: Denny Hamlin's Future with Joe Gibbs Racing

During this NASCAR season, all attention was focused on Denny Hamlin, whose contract with his longtime team Joe Gibbs Racing was set to expire at the end of the 2022 season.

Hamlin had been with JGR throughout his Cup Series career, and both he and the team expressed their desire to continue working together in the future.

However, as the season progressed without a contract extension for Denny Hamlin to drive the #11 Toyota in 2024, speculation arose that they might have to part ways.

This contract situation drew comparisons to the negotiations between Joe Gibbs Racing and Hamlin's former teammate Kyle Busch the previous year.

Busch and JGR had also hoped for a deal but ended up parting ways when negotiations fell through, with Busch joining Richard Childress Racing for the current season.

Another complicating factor was Denny Hamlin's ownership of his own Cup Series team, 23XI Racing, in partnership with NBA superstar Michael Jordan.

23XI Racing also operated Toyotas, but there were rumors that Ford was trying to attract the team to switch manufacturers. This could have made it challenging for Hamlin to stay with Toyota and Gibbs.

However, it appears that the backup plan won't be necessary anymore. At 42 years old, Hamlin will probably conclude his racing career with the very same team he began with many years ago.