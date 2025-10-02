“Denny Hamlin is Darth Vader”: Kenny Wallace reacts to the ‘Good vs. Evil’ crowd reaction after Chase Elliott’s wild Kansas win

On the latest episode of the Herm &amp; Schrader podcast, Kenny Wallace reacted to Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott's triumph over Denny Hamlin at Kansas Speedway. Wallace playfully gave a fan's point of view of the race, making it a battle between 'good vs evil.'Elliott qualified fourth for the Kansas race; meanwhile, Hamlin began the race from P2. Following a remarkable start, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver dominated both stages of the race and led 159 laps in the 273-lap event at the 1.5-mile track. However, following the last restart, Hamlin had a run-in with his Toyota teammate Bubba Wallace, costing him his chance at his sixth win of the season. On the final restart, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was leading the race, and Denny Hamlin charged at him with everything he had. This resulted in contact among the Toyotas, leading to Chase Elliott's victory. Reflecting on this, Kenny Wallace compared Hamlin's persona to that of well-recognized villain Darth Vader and Elliott to Huckleberry Finn, a good-hearted novel character. He told his co-host Ken Schrader [00:16]:&quot;So Chase Elliott wins this thing, crowds on their feet. It is like Denny Hamlin is Darth Vader for Vader, right, and Chase is like Huckleberry Finn;it's good versus evil. They hate Demi Hamlin. And they love Chase.&quot;Following his Kansas win, Chase Elliott became the second driver in the Cup Series to secure his berth in the Round of Eight. Additionally, he currently leads the playoff standings; meanwhile, Denny Hamlin sits fourth with 48 points above the cutoff line.“We can do whatever we want”: Chase Elliott's crew chief eyes an aggressive approach for Charlotte ROVAL raceFormer NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott's crew chief, Alan Gustafson, was recently featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 ahead of the Charlotte ROVAL race. During the pre-race interview, Gustafson got candid about his aggressive approach for the 109-lap race.The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 team's crew chief claimed that the team is in a better place compared to the past two seasons. He pointed out that the team had to play it safe and focus on points in the past season to advance to the next round in the playoffs. However, this year the team has qualified for the next round with a win and wants to do 'whatever' they want to do. Reflecting on the same, Chase Elliott's crew chief eyes an aggressive approach for the Charlotte ROVAL race. He told the media [00:30 onwards]:&quot;So this should be whatever we want to do, right? We don't have to worry about any of that. And we can, we can shortest stages. We can run into the stages, we can do whatever we want to do, and it's going to have no impact on the fact we make the transfer the next round this year. So excited about that, and excited for the chance to be aggressive there.&quot;Last year, Chase Elliott's HMS teammate Kyle Larson won the ROVAL race. Meanwhile, the #9 Chevy driver finished the race in P5 after qualifying seventh for the 109-lap race. Additionally, the last race ahead of the Round of Eight, the Bank of America ROVAL, is scheduled for Sunday, October 5, 2025.