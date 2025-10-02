  • NASCAR
  • “Denny Hamlin is Darth Vader”: Kenny Wallace reacts to the ‘Good vs. Evil’ crowd reaction after Chase Elliott’s wild Kansas win

“Denny Hamlin is Darth Vader”: Kenny Wallace reacts to the ‘Good vs. Evil’ crowd reaction after Chase Elliott’s wild Kansas win

By Karan Yadav
Published Oct 02, 2025 04:35 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Kansas - Source: Imagn
Kenny Wallace reacted to Chase Elliott's win at Kansas Speedway - Source: Imagn

On the latest episode of the Herm & Schrader podcast, Kenny Wallace reacted to Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott's triumph over Denny Hamlin at Kansas Speedway. Wallace playfully gave a fan's point of view of the race, making it a battle between 'good vs evil.'

Ad

Elliott qualified fourth for the Kansas race; meanwhile, Hamlin began the race from P2. Following a remarkable start, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver dominated both stages of the race and led 159 laps in the 273-lap event at the 1.5-mile track.

However, following the last restart, Hamlin had a run-in with his Toyota teammate Bubba Wallace, costing him his chance at his sixth win of the season. On the final restart, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was leading the race, and Denny Hamlin charged at him with everything he had.

Ad
Trending

This resulted in contact among the Toyotas, leading to Chase Elliott's victory. Reflecting on this, Kenny Wallace compared Hamlin's persona to that of well-recognized villain Darth Vader and Elliott to Huckleberry Finn, a good-hearted novel character. He told his co-host Ken Schrader [00:16]:

"So Chase Elliott wins this thing, crowds on their feet. It is like Denny Hamlin is Darth Vader for Vader, right, and Chase is like Huckleberry Finn;it's good versus evil. They hate Demi Hamlin. And they love Chase."
Ad
Ad

Following his Kansas win, Chase Elliott became the second driver in the Cup Series to secure his berth in the Round of Eight. Additionally, he currently leads the playoff standings; meanwhile, Denny Hamlin sits fourth with 48 points above the cutoff line.

“We can do whatever we want”: Chase Elliott's crew chief eyes an aggressive approach for Charlotte ROVAL race

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott's crew chief, Alan Gustafson, was recently featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 ahead of the Charlotte ROVAL race. During the pre-race interview, Gustafson got candid about his aggressive approach for the 109-lap race.

Ad

The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 team's crew chief claimed that the team is in a better place compared to the past two seasons. He pointed out that the team had to play it safe and focus on points in the past season to advance to the next round in the playoffs.

However, this year the team has qualified for the next round with a win and wants to do 'whatever' they want to do. Reflecting on the same, Chase Elliott's crew chief eyes an aggressive approach for the Charlotte ROVAL race. He told the media [00:30 onwards]:

Ad
"So this should be whatever we want to do, right? We don't have to worry about any of that. And we can, we can shortest stages. We can run into the stages, we can do whatever we want to do, and it's going to have no impact on the fact we make the transfer the next round this year. So excited about that, and excited for the chance to be aggressive there."

Last year, Chase Elliott's HMS teammate Kyle Larson won the ROVAL race. Meanwhile, the #9 Chevy driver finished the race in P5 after qualifying seventh for the 109-lap race. Additionally, the last race ahead of the Round of Eight, the Bank of America ROVAL, is scheduled for Sunday, October 5, 2025.

About the author
Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Twitter icon

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications