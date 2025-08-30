Denny Hamlin delivers a blunt verdict on 23XI and FRM’s future - “One thing's for sure is 2026 will be better”

Denny Hamlin, a NASCAR driver and team owner, has shared his take on the recent court filings by NASCAR. He said that he has to deal with a lot of things when it comes to the lawsuit and added that 2026 will be a lot better.NASCAR voluntarily promised that it would not sell, issue, convey, or lease any other charters as the suit continued, up to the conclusion of the 2025 Cup Series season, and is seeking an injunction that would keep its chartered teams. 23XI and FRM have argued that losing their charters would be irreparably harmful, resulting in the loss of drivers and sponsors, and they are seeking an injunction to retain their charters. NASCAR is also ready to reserve six charters in the event the teams win a trial that will happen in December 2025. These reserves consist of those charters that are inactive as well as those that are being contested in court.After the qualifying session for the Cook Out Southern 500, Denny Hamlin responded to the question about the lawsuit affecting teams.&quot;I don't know. It's, you know, everyone has to deal with it. The team deals with it. You know, we have our own stuff that we're having to deal with while going through this. But, you know, one thing's for sure is 2026 will be better,&quot; said Hamlin [via Steven Taranto on X].Denny Hamlin has won multiple races this season. It is worth noting that Hamlin was the winner of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond in March, as he led 274 laps and won the next race, the Goodyear 400, in April, where he had to survive a late-race restart against William Byron and Christopher Bell. He has also gained some stage victories and has many times been placed in the front of the pack. As the season progressed, Hamlin has proven his experience and fortitude, beginning with pole positions and surviving challenges like traffic and late cautions. The performances have made him remain in strong contention in the playoffs as a veteran driver who seeks his maiden championship.Denny Hamlin pointed out how the Next Gen era reshaped the playoffsDenny Hamlin recently explained how the Next Gen car has fundamentally reshaped the NASCAR playoffs by making the contest more competitive and leveling the playing field. With the introduction of the Next Gen car in 2022, all cars now run at similar speeds, which has heightened the importance of track position and qualifying. To Bob Pockrass, Hamlin said:&quot;Everything is just a little bit closer. Track position means a little more. Qualifying means a little bit more. Playoff points are spread out amongst the field. Slightly more than what it's been in the past.&quot; &quot;I think, if anything, you're looking at probably the bottom four guys right now chomping at the bit, knowing they're only 20-some points out of the point lead. I think that it's wide open from that stance of where you could have someone very unexpected make it to the Final Four,&quot; he added.Hamlin, a veteran with over 700 Cup Series starts and 58 career wins, the most among active drivers, pointed out that the Next Gen car’s impact has made every race and qualifying session more critical.