Denny Hamlin delivers a dramatic reaction to Hornets landing 4th overall pick in 2025 NBA Draft

Denny Hamlin looked devastated when the Charlotte Hornets were named the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. His reaction was heard loud and clear in his partner Jordan Fish’s recent Instagram story, which Hamlin reshared minutes later.

Ahead of the announcement, the Hornets had a 14% chance of being picked as the No. 1 overall and a 7% chance of dropping as low as seventh on the list. The final call-out wasn’t exactly the outcome the franchises wanted, but the team can now add to its promising lineup featuring LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams.

Denny Hamlin didn’t seem particularly happy with the results. With his eyes glued to the TV, the NASCAR Cup Series driver exclaimed repeatedly,

“Noooo!”

Here is a screenshot of Hamlin’s story:

(Source: Denny Hamlin/Instagram)

Per reports, it is the second time the Hornets will get to pick fourth. The last time this happened was in 2013, when Cody Zeller joined the team. The Hornets were known as the Charlotte Bobcats back then. This year, the organization eyes top-tier prospects like VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, and Tre Johnson.

On the NASCAR side of things, Denny Hamlin is vying for his third win of the 2025 season. His most recent race was at Kansas Speedway, which ended early due to a clutch issue in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Denny Hamlin left the field as one of seven drivers who were handed DNFs that day. Next up for the Tampa native is the 41st NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He won the prestigious, exhibition-style event back in 2015, but that was way before the NextGen car was born.

Fans can watch the Toyota icon live on Fox Sports 1, 8 pm ET onwards. Radio updates will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Gender reveal gone wrong”- Denny Hamlin reflects on his unborn child’s gender reveal moment

Revealing the baby’s gender went hilariously wrong for Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish. The moment Fish realized that she was going to give birth to a baby boy, her happiness knew no bounds. She started jumping hysterically while throwing punches into the sky.

Unfortunately, one of those rogue punches hit Molly, Fish’s seven-year-old daughter, who was sitting right next to her. Fish was busy celebrating, but Hamlin noticed. He rushed in to give the little girl a consoling hug.

Hamlin captioned the video:

“Gender reveal gone wrong.”

Fish is expecting around June 1st. That’s when NASCAR will host the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Hamlin will most likely be at the hospital, keeping Fish company.

Fans can watch the 300-lap event on Amazon Prime, 7 pm ET onwards, or listen to radio updates on PRN (Performance Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

