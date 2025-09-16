Denny Hamlin details his confusing moment that caused him to crash into AJ Allmendinger in Bristol: “I felt something weird” 

Denny Hamlin broke down the turn of events that led to his crash with AJ Allmendinger at Bristol Motor Speedway. The veteran driver outlined the 'weird' moment that caught him off guard right before he lost control and collected the No.16 Chevy.On lap 384 of the 500-lap affair, Hamlin was running 20th and had just hit pit road a few laps earlier. To his detriment, Hamlin's race unravelled when his right front tire got loose and derailed his entry into Turn 3, causing a contact with polesitter AJ Allmendinger.Both cars ended up on the outside walls, while the loose wheel rolled off on its own. NASCAR promptly levied a penalty on Hamlin and held him back for two laps. The #11 team also stands to lose two pit crew members for the loose wheel.On the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin detailed the incident and said (via X/Dirty Mo Media),&quot;All I know is I went into turn three, I felt something kind of weird off of turn two. I turned the wheel and the thing was hanging and I was like, 'what the hell like, am I having another major tight moment. Did I cord a tire already?' Yeah, I just went and turned three. The car went straight, wiped out AJ. Then I was riding on three tires.&quot;Denny Hamlin ended with a 31st-place finish while Allmendinger retired from the race after 408 laps, marking him 36th on the finishing order. Notably, the Kaulig Racing driver had the fastest lap of the race at 15.5 seconds.Denny Hamlin reveals the moment he knew the race was going to get chaoticDenny Hamlin had tough luck at Bristol Motor Speedway. He faced multiple incidents throughout the 500-lap event and was involved in a controversial chain reaction that took out Chase Elliott. John Hunter Nemechek, who was also caught up in the incident, blamed Hamlin for running him over. In addition, Hamlin ran into the walls on several occasions as well.Reflecting on a scrappy race to the finish line, Hamlin pointed to the exact moment he knew trouble was coming his way.&quot;Pretty quickly I looked up at the top of the racetrack. I saw the marbles and I was like, 'Oh boy, we got one of these races all right. Let's go', like I was actually excited to see how this played out,&quot; he said via his podcast.Despite his shortcomings, Denny Hamlin still sits atop the playoff standings, thanks to his Gateway win the previous weekend. He now heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway to kick off the Round of 12. The JGR driver has two top-10 finishes in his last three outings at the track, with a stage win in 2024 being his best result in the Next Gen Era.