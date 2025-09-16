  • NASCAR
  • Bass Pro Shops Night Race
  • Denny Hamlin details his confusing moment that caused him to crash into AJ Allmendinger in Bristol: “I felt something weird” 

Denny Hamlin details his confusing moment that caused him to crash into AJ Allmendinger in Bristol: “I felt something weird” 

By Vignesh Kanna
Modified Sep 16, 2025 03:07 GMT
Denny Hamlin and AJ Allmendinger
Denny Hamlin(L) and AJ Allmendinger(R) - Sources: Imagn and Getty

Denny Hamlin broke down the turn of events that led to his crash with AJ Allmendinger at Bristol Motor Speedway. The veteran driver outlined the 'weird' moment that caught him off guard right before he lost control and collected the No.16 Chevy.

Ad

On lap 384 of the 500-lap affair, Hamlin was running 20th and had just hit pit road a few laps earlier. To his detriment, Hamlin's race unravelled when his right front tire got loose and derailed his entry into Turn 3, causing a contact with polesitter AJ Allmendinger.

Both cars ended up on the outside walls, while the loose wheel rolled off on its own. NASCAR promptly levied a penalty on Hamlin and held him back for two laps. The #11 team also stands to lose two pit crew members for the loose wheel.

Ad
Trending

On the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin detailed the incident and said (via X/Dirty Mo Media),

"All I know is I went into turn three, I felt something kind of weird off of turn two. I turned the wheel and the thing was hanging and I was like, 'what the hell like, am I having another major tight moment. Did I cord a tire already?' Yeah, I just went and turned three. The car went straight, wiped out AJ. Then I was riding on three tires."
Ad
Ad

Denny Hamlin ended with a 31st-place finish while Allmendinger retired from the race after 408 laps, marking him 36th on the finishing order. Notably, the Kaulig Racing driver had the fastest lap of the race at 15.5 seconds.

Denny Hamlin reveals the moment he knew the race was going to get chaotic

Denny Hamlin had tough luck at Bristol Motor Speedway. He faced multiple incidents throughout the 500-lap event and was involved in a controversial chain reaction that took out Chase Elliott. John Hunter Nemechek, who was also caught up in the incident, blamed Hamlin for running him over. In addition, Hamlin ran into the walls on several occasions as well.

Ad

Reflecting on a scrappy race to the finish line, Hamlin pointed to the exact moment he knew trouble was coming his way.

"Pretty quickly I looked up at the top of the racetrack. I saw the marbles and I was like, 'Oh boy, we got one of these races all right. Let's go', like I was actually excited to see how this played out," he said via his podcast.

Despite his shortcomings, Denny Hamlin still sits atop the playoff standings, thanks to his Gateway win the previous weekend. He now heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway to kick off the Round of 12. The JGR driver has two top-10 finishes in his last three outings at the track, with a stage win in 2024 being his best result in the Next Gen Era.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Vignesh Kanna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications