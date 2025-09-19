Denny Hamlin dons a Bass Pro Shop sweatshirt on his fishing adventure ahead of New Hampshire playoff race

Denny Hamlin wore a Bass Pro Shops sweatshirt on a fishing trip ahead of the Cup Series race at New Hampshire. Hamlin has enjoyed a long-term relationship with Bass Pro Shops, which has been on the side of his NASCAR Cup Series car and team images.

Hamlin was seen in a Bass Pro Shops sweatshirt as he went fishing prior to the NASCAR playoff race at the North Hampstead Speedway in New Hampshire. He shared on Instagram:

Denny Hamlin has had a very good season in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, with five victories and steady results, which demonstrate his determination to finally win the coveted championship. Hamlin started his season slowly but eventually captured his form with impressive wins at Martinsville, Darlington, Michigan, and Dover.

Hamlin then continued his strong run at the start of the playoffs with victory at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The veteran driver has led 645 laps so far and has an average finish of 13.78. He finds himself sitting atop the Cup Series standings heading into the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

Denny Hamlin made feelings crystal clear on possible penalty after loose wheel in Bristol

Denny Hamlin addressed the penalty his team faced after a loose right-front wheel incident during the Bristol Motor Speedway race on September 13, 2025. The wheel came off following contact with polesitter AJ Allmendinger, causing a crash and forcing NASCAR to issue a two-lap penalty on Hamlin’s car.

In addition to the on-track penalty, NASCAR suspended two of Hamlin’s pit crew members - tire changer Austin Maloney and jackman Joel Bouagnon - for the next two races (New Hampshire and Kansas). Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental:

"I have no idea who's sitting on the bench or who's ready, and it's not even my concern...cuz that's the crew chief. He manages the people. Um, there's nothing I can do about it. You know what I mean? My concern needs to be on the things that I can control." [35:53 onwards]

"Um worried about, 'oh my gosh, well, I hope that the fill-ins are this or that or, you know, are they young, are they old, are they good, are they bad? Are they?' You're just wasting my energy at that point. So, it's not my concern because I just feel as though that's someone else's department to be concerned over. I'm gonna do my job to the best of my ability, and we'll try to win with whoever we got," he added.

Denny Hamlin called the incident “unfortunate” but maintained that managing the crew and any replacements was outside of his concerns as a driver, stating his focus was on controlling what he could behind the wheel.

