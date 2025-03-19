Denny Hamlin drops a 3-word reaction on his new NASCAR ally’s paint scheme

On Tuesday, March 19, the Joe Gibbs Racing team and its driver, Denny Hamlin, announced their partnership with Progressive Insurance. Hamlin shared the exciting news on X and dropped a three-word reaction to the car's new paint scheme.

The Florida native debuted in the Cup Series in 2005 with Joe Gibbs Racing and secured his full-time seat in 2006, replacing Jason Leffler. From his debut to the last race of the 2024 season, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver was sponsored by FedEx, the shipping company. Additionally, he set the record for the longest driver-sponsor partnership in the Cup Series.

In a recent post on X, Denny Hamlin unveiled his new car, which will feature the Progressive sponsorship, starting this week. The new livery showcases "Progressive" written in baby blue just below the #11 Toyota Camry XSE's window. Progressive Insurance will sponsor Hamlin's ride for 18 races in the 2025 season, beginning with the Homestead-Miami race.

Reflecting on the new paint scheme, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver playfully wrote:

"Now that’s progressive"

Some key events where Progressive Insurance will sponsor Denny Hamlin include the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, the Chicago Street Course, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, and the Championship Four race at Phoenix Raceway.

Progressive Insurance is not a new name in the Cup Series. Previously, the brand sponsored RFK driver Ryan Newman's #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse during the 2020 season.

“I bleed purple”: Denny Hamlin on his relationship with his former primary sponsor

On November 10, 2024, NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin shared a tribute video about his former sponsor on social media. He reflected on his long-term relationship with FedEx, encapsulating his time with the sponsor.

The partnership between Hamlin and the shipping company lasted for 20 seasons, etching their names in the sport's history. However, FedEx gradually reduced its investment in the Toyota team. The multi-billion dollar organization sponsored only 13 point-paying races in the last season, concluding its run at the final race while leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

Denny Hamlin opened up about his relationship with FedEx, saying (via Jayski.com):

“It’s certainly emotional because of the relationship that I’ve had with them for 19 years. There’s not many out there anymore that are around that long, especially with all the opportunities to sponsor different sports leagues and arenas."

"It’s really hard to put into words because I got to know so many of the employees, so many of the executives over 20 years. I bleed purple. Every time that a FedEx truck goes by, my kids are yelling, ‘Daddy.’ That’s some of that brand awareness that I hear from fans, as well. Whether they are going to be on my racecar in the future or not, doesn’t matter, I’m still going to be a part of the purple family," he added.

Hamling enjoyed a successful run with FedEx, securing 47 of his 54 Cup Series victories under their banner. He ranks just behind his co-owned team driver Bubba Wallace.

