Denny Hamlin drops a five-word message for NASCAR fans after Mexico City race announcement

Denny Hamlin took to social media to update fans on a major personal development—and his absence from NASCAR’s upcoming race in Mexico City. The veteran driver delivered an update after the birth of his baby.

Hamlin shared a post on his official X account with a five-word caption. Attached to it was a photo of his family and a detailed look at the statement. Hamlin’s note confirmed the birth of his son and explained his decision to step away from competition for the weekend. In the caption he wrote,

“See you guys in Pocono”

In the photo post that followed, Hamlin elaborated. He wrote,

“We are happy to announce the birth of our son. Everyone is doing well. My main priority is to be here at home for Jordan and our family over the next few days when she is able to go home and we transition to life as a family of five.”

Denny Hamlin’s decision to sit out this weekend’s race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez comes after the couple welcomed their third child. Joe Gibbs Racing announced Thursday that Ryan Truex, their reserve driver, will substitute in the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE. This will be Truex’s first Cup Series start in over a decade.

Earlier in the week, during a SiriusXM NASCAR Radio appearance, Hamlin said that if the baby hadn’t arrived by Thursday, he would not travel to Mexico. Though the child was born in time, Hamlin still opted to stay home.

The series’ policy change earlier this year—specifically allowing the birth of a child as grounds for a playoff waiver—supported his decision. JGR has since confirmed they’ll apply for a waiver, keeping Hamlin’s eligibility for the 2025 Cup Series playoffs.

The 44-year-old driver has had a strong season. He’s secured three wins so far, including a recent victory at Michigan International Speedway just last week. That win brought his career total to 57—the second most among active drivers. Hamlin is currently third in the points standings with 18 playoff points.

Hamlin’s last absence from a Cup Series race came in 2014 due to a vision issue. Since then, he’s made 406 consecutive starts—until now.

Meanwhile, Truex steps into a big opportunity. The younger brother of 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., Ryan has mostly been behind the scenes as a simulator driver for JGR. His last Cup Series start was also in 2014.

Denny Hamlin’s fiancée’s throwback to daughter Molly’s birth, pre-birth of baby no. 3

Just days before announcing the birth of his son, Denny Hamlin was still on the track. Despite knowing his fiancée was overdue, Hamlin went ahead and competed in the June 8 race at Michigan International Speedway—and won. It was his third win of the season.

During that time, Jordan Fish held a Q&A on Instagram, where a fan asked her about her previous pregnancies. She responded with a throwback photo showing the birth of their second daughter, Molly. In her caption, she explained:

“Yes I had both of my girls 40 weeks & 3 days late. Taylor I went on my own naturally, Molly I got induced. Both different experiences overall.”

Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish's Instagram story. Source: via Instagram, @xojordanfish

Hamlin and Fish have been together for 15 years. They share two daughters, Taylor (born in 2013) and Molly (born in 2017). The couple had been waiting for the arrival of their third child well beyond the expected date. The couple was already 41 weeks into the pregnancy by the time Hamlin lined up at Michigan.

Hamlin had publicly said that he might miss the Mexico race if the timing overlapped with the birth. Ultimately, he followed through, keeping his focus on being present for Jordan and their growing family.

