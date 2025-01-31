Denny Hamlin drops three-word response as he returns to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast lineup

Denny Hamlin had a three-word response to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s media group's latest social media post. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver reacted to it as he geared up to start the podcast with Dale Jr.'s group, the Dirty Mo Media.

Dirty Mo Media is a renowned digital media group that binds American motorsport together. They have a huge following in NASCAR and have started to grab attention in the IndyCar fraternity as well.

As NASCAR is all set to start their 2025 season with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium this weekend, Dirty Mo Media also shared their podcast line-up for this season, which includes Hamlin's Action Detrimental podcast.

The JGR driver quote-tweeted Dirty Mo Media's post and wrote:

"See you Monday."

Here's Hamlin's tweet on the micro-blogging site X:

Besides the Action Detrimental podcast with Denny Hamlin, Dirty Mo Media produces numerous renowned podcasts such as Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dale Jr Download podcast, Freddie Kraft's Door Bumper Clear podcast and Conor Daly's Speed Street podcast.

They also produce Kenny Wallace's Herm and Schrader podcast, and Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi's The Teardown podcast. In 2025, DMM also introduced two new podcasts with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt's Bless Your Hardt podcast, and Rare Breeds podcast with Karsyn Elledge, Kelley Earnhardt Miller's daughter, and Caitlin Waltrip Kinnaird.

Along with these podcasts, Dirty Mo Dough, Dirty Mo Live, The Burton Continuum, and Next Level Podcast are also under the Dirty Mo Media group. In a nutshell, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Dirty Mo Media is one of the biggest holders of podcast culture in American motorsport.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. let his feelings known about new podcast with wife, Amy Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt will launch a new podcast named Bless Your Hardt on February 6, 2025. The podcast will be under the umbrella of the Dirty Mo Media group.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy during the red carpet at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom - Source: Imagn

Here's what he said about the new introduction (as per Speedwaydigest):

"This podcast is going to be a lot of fun. Amy and I have always wanted to figure out what her experience in the podcast space could look like. The past year we enjoyed doing a few podcasts together and the response from our listeners was tremendous. I'm excited for us to tackle a weekly show and it's going to be interesting to see where these stories and conversations lead us. I expect a lot of laughs.''

Dale Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt said on the new podcast:

"We're really excited to invite everyone into the crazy, beautiful and sometimes messy world we live in. I've been interested in doing a podcast for a whole now and have just been waiting for the right fit. 'Bless Your Hardt' is going to be a fun way to share stories and antics about what it's like to jiggle life, marriage and parenting life in the Earnhardt house. Looking forward to another project with Dale and hope our listeners enjoy."

Away from digital media, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will oversee his team JR Motorsports, which will start their Xfinity Series season as a defending champion after Justin Allgaier claimed the 2024 title.

