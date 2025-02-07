Denny Hamlin drops two-word message from 23XI Racing’s Airspeed facility, ahead of 2025 NASCAR season 

Denny Hamlin, NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner, took to his Instagram earlier today to share a look from within his team, 23XI Racing's, headquarters known as 'Airspeed'. The facility has been named as a way to pay homage to its owners, 'Air' for co-owner and basketball star Michael Jordan, and 'Speed' for the #11 driver. Situated in Huntersville, North Carolina, the facility opened last year during the team's fourth season in the Cup Series.

The driver shared an image from inside Airspeed and added two words to indicate the team's development since they started racing in NASCAR in 2021. Sharing the photograph that featured numerous employees of the team in the cafeteria to his Instagram stories, Denny Hamlin captioned it with:

"We've grown @23xiracing"

Denny Hamlin's Instagram story from inside the Airspeed facility - Image via Instagram/@dennyhamlin

Speaking about the race shop, during the time of its opening, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver talked about it being a space that made collaboration between team members easier, while also being the best facility in the business.

"I wanted to create the best working environment that anyone can have in any race team," Hamlin said.

"I believe that we really put an emphasis on mental health, we really put an emphasis on making sure people are in the same space, able to work together, come up with new fresh ideas, and I believe that this place will change the game." he added, via 23XI Racing.

Throughout its time in the Cup Series, 23XI Racing has climbed the ranks in the drivers' standings. In its first year, fielding a single charter piloted by Bubba Wallace, the team finished 21st in the standings. In 2022, the team added its second charter. Last year, Tyler Reddick, driving the #45 Toyota, made it to the Championship Four and finished the season in fourth place, missing out on the championship by nine points. He was crowned the Regular Season champion.

For 2025, the Denny Hamlin-owned operation has added a third charter, #35 Toyota, which will be piloted by Riley Herbst. He is moving to the full-time Cup Series this year.

Denny Hamlin's Daytona 500 paint scheme comes together in video shared by team

In a video shared to their Instagram account, earlier this week, Joe Gibbs Racing showed how Denny Hamlin's #11 Toyota paint scheme was put together for his entry into the Daytona 500. With their sponsor FedEx no longer in the picture, Hamlin's entry into this year's 'Great American Race' will be in partnership with National Debt Relief, whose paint scheme will be the one the 44-year-old driver races with next weekend.

The 2025 Daytona 500 will take place on February 16, and Denny Hamlin will attempt to secure his fourth victory at the speedway.

