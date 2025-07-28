Denny Hamlin dubs 23 XI Racing's Brickyard 400 win "the next best result" after personal setback at IMS

Just as Sunday’s Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was about to kick off, Denny Hamlin realized that it wouldn’t be easy to win the race starting from the rear of the field. Although things turned out exactly the way Hamlin predicted, the driver was able to salvage a P3 finish.

During qualifying, Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry took a hit off the wall on Turn 2 and subsequently spun out onto the backstretch. Needless to say, his car was damaged and beyond repair. So the Tampa, Florida, native resorted to a backup car.

Despite the obstacles that he faced, Denny Hamlin was happy for his 23XI Racing drivers, Bubba Wallace (race winner) and Tyler Reddick. Reflecting on the same, he said,

“I help mentor these guys, and you know they're in my brain every single Monday and Tuesday. I'm trying everything I can to teach them all the tricks in the book that I have. So I know that there's a part of me out there.” (1:55 onwards)

“It sucks, it's not my team 11 out there doing it, but I'm still very gratified because, truthfully, I took our chances of winning out yesterday. I knew...I mean, I'm sitting back there after qualifying in the car thinking, 'Well, I only got two more chances.' Like, I knew I had blown this chance for this weekend because of all the obstacles to try to win from the back. Without luck, it's nearly impossible. So, this was the next best result,” Hamlin added.

Denny Hamlin’s next race is at Iowa Speedway. Named the Iowa Corn 350, the 350-lap event will stream on the US network. Fans can also listen to its radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“The motivation wouldn’t be there”- Denny Hamlin makes a case for himself amid 2025 contract renewal with JGR

Recently, Denny Hamlin signed a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing, which will keep him behind the wheel of the No. 11 through 2027. The driver currently sits fourth in the driver standings with 706 points.

Reflecting on what it felt like, Hamlin said,

“Some of it is myself, motivating, right? I have goals I'd like to reach in the Cup Series and a really strong relationship with [team owner] Joe [Gibbs] and doing it for them and their family as well to keep going.”

However, Hamlin thinks that the ability to win week-in and week-out is what motivates him to keep going. On that note, he further detailed,

“I think about it on a weekly basis, would I want to do this if I didn't have the ability or couldn't win as much? It probably would not. The motivation wouldn't be there.”

Denny Hamlin has been with Joe Gibbs Racing throughout his career since 2005. He has won 58 races so far, including a series-leading four in 2025. If things go well, Hamlin could win two more times and hit the 60-win mark previously set by Cup champion and former Cup Series driver, Kevin Harvick.

