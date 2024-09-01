Denny Hamlin excited for NASCAR's Mexico fixture, but disappointed with Richmond's fate

With NASCAR recently announcing its first-ever Cup race in Mexico, Denny Hamlin, one of the biggest names in the sport, has shared his thoughts on the same. Interestingly, unlike most current drivers in the garage, going to Mexico for NASCAR racing in 2025 wouldn't be a first for Hamlin.

During the early years of his career, Hamlin raced in Mexico. Back in his Xfinity Series days, the #11 driver raced at the track in Mexico City for three seasons, from 2005 to 2007. In fact, Hamlin won the race in 2006 and scored a top-5 finish in 2007.

Considering his history with Mexico, the 43-year-old was asked on Saturday about his memories of racing there and whether he's looking forward to returning for Cup series action.

"The atmosphere there was great when we went there. It's been such a long time ago, my memory ... it's hard even though I went there twice. But I remember it being, tons of fans and certainly a lot of that played into the local heroes that were racing in the event, in the Xfinity Series at that time. So I'm sure they'll do it right and we'll see what happens," Hamlin said. [00:45]

He was subsequently asked how he views NASCAR's move to Mexico from his standpoint as co-owner of 23XI Racing.

"I think it is great for NASCAR and hopefully can grow our sport," Hamlin replied.

Denny Hamlin disappointed with the fate of his home track but understands NASCAR's decision

As much as going to Mexico could turn out to be a big step for NASCAR, it had to come at the cost of another race. And that's turned out to be taking away the race date from Richmond, which is the home race of Denny Hamlin.

When asked if he was expecting NASCAR to take away one date from Richmond, Hamlin said:

“It’s a bummer. It’s an absolute bummer for sure. But if you don’t show up these things happen. My family’s been a season ticket holder at Richmond for nearly forty years now."

Hamlin added that years ago, the racetrack was jampacked with fans and he and his family would find it difficult to get a seat near turn 2. But now, the NASCAR veteran said, the world is different.

"There is just so much competition and content that you are chasing eyeballs that are glued to their phones so it’s hard to get them to a race track,” he added.

Meanwhile, While addressing the removal of one of Richmond's two dates on the calendar, NASCAR's Ben Kennedy said the sport will remain committed to the racetrack. He added that Richmond is an important track and an important market for the sport.

Kennedy gave credit to Richmond for being a place where many exciting storylines have been written over the past few years and he added NASCAR was committed to putting on a great event for the fans next season.

