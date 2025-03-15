Denny Hamlin experiences a 'great time' at the Immersive Disney Animation in Las Vegas alongside family and 23XI racer Tyler Reddick

Denny Hamlin recently shared a look into his personal life, enjoying a family outing in Las Vegas. The 23XI Racing co-owner and Joe Gibbs Racing driver visited the Immersive Disney Animation exhibit, accompanied by his family and fellow NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick.

The photo was shared through Hamlin’s Instagram, where he posed with his fiancée Jordan Fish and their daughters, Taylor and Molly. Reddick, his 23XI teammate, also joined the fun with his son Beau. The post was captioned,

"Had a great time at the Immersive Disney Animation in Las Vegas. Thanks for having us @lhimmersive," showing Hamlin's appreciation for the experience.

In the latest news about the 23XI owner and NASCAR veteran, Joe Gibbs Racing announced a new primary sponsor for Denny Hamlin’s #11 Toyota. Ahead of the NASCAR race weekend in Las Vegas, JGR revealed a two-race sponsorship deal with ampm, a well-known West Coast convenience store chain.

On March 12, the team confirmed that ampm will debut as the primary sponsor for Hamlin’s car at Sonoma Raceway on July 13. The car will feature a violet-black paint scheme that will return for the playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 12.

Denny Hamlin expressed his excitement about the partnership, since it is also ampm’s first foray into NASCAR sponsorship. Since its founding in 1978 in Southern California, ampm has expanded to over 1,000 locations as a BP America subsidiary.

"We’re looking forward to introducing ampm to the motorsports world. It’s exciting to have a first-time partner come on and be able to showcase their business to our fanbase. It’s a great looking paint scheme, and I can’t wait to get it out on the track at Sonoma and Las Vegas later this year," Hamlin said in a press release.

This deal follows the end of Hamlin’s longtime partnership with FedEx after the 2024 season — a 20-year relationship that became synonymous with the #11 car. Sport Clips, National Debt Relief, and King’s Hawaiian will each be primary sponsors for four races, while Yahoo! will also join as a primary sponsor for select events alongside ampm. Ampm is also slated to sponsor Ty Gibbs for a race in 2026.

Denny Hamlin comments on NASCAR’s option tires after Phoenix showdown

Denny Hamlin voiced his approval of NASCAR’s new tire strategy at Phoenix Raceway, calling the option tires a "100% success" in delivering intense racing action.

Hamlin drove his No. 11 Toyota Camry to a second-place finish at the Shriners Children’s 500. He chose the faster-wearing option tires on lap 270 for the final stretch, setting up a last-lap battle where teammate Christopher Bell narrowly beat him by 0.049 seconds.

On his podcast Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin praised NASCAR’s decision to introduce primary and option tires — a strategy resembling Formula 1’s tire approach. He said,

"I certainly think that we've got a winner. Me and Dale Jr. believed for the longest time that Goodyear has the keys to NASCAR Cup Series racing. It’s evident that we were right because we’ve got tire falloff. We finally got them to put some soft tires on the car. The results of the racing that we’ve seen speaks for itself," he said.

He continued, "It was a 100% success. I can’t think of a short track, or a mile or less track that these tires couldn’t go and race at."

His co-host, Jared Allen, asked whether NASCAR should stick with two tire options moving forward. To this, Denny Hamlin responded,

"Well, we don’t want options. I think you start getting a little bit quirky when that happens. I think you just would have fantastic racing no matter what with just the straight-ass option tire."

Following the success of Phoenix, NASCAR hinted that the softer option tire could return for the Championship 4 race at Phoenix in the fall. This is considering its performance continues to impress.

