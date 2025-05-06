Denny Hamlin exposes where $3.5B Michael Jordan-led 23XI Racing faltered in Texas

Recently on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin circled out what went wrong for 23XI Racing last Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. He happens to own the Huntersville-based race team alongside $3.5 billion-worth, former NBA legend Michael Jordan (as per Forbes).

Hamlin’s star drivers, Bubba Wallace (driver of the No. 23) and Tyler Reddick (driver of the No. 45), proved to be formidable opponents as they ran inside the top 10 for most of the race. But things got trickier for the drivers on the restarts. As per reports, there were 12 cautions throughout the 267-lap event.

“I had a dog in the fight with Reddick and Bubba at the time,” Denny Hamlin pointed out (34:00 onwards). “I think they were running fifth and sixth or fourth and sixth...I thought Bubba's car actually was pretty strong as well, but it just seemed like the restarts for the 23XI cars were not good enough. It didn't seem like they were great in traffic.”

Denny Hamlin will now prepare for his upcoming race at Kansas Speedway. He has won two races so far and is now going for a third one. Fans can watch the race live on Fox Sports 1 (3 pm ET onwards) or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

