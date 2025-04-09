Denny Hamlin exposes ‘typical’ NASCAR practice honoring drivers only after ‘they’re gone’

Denny Hamlin opened up about a common issue in NASCAR in a new video posted by Dirty Mo Media on X. In the video, Denny Hamlin talked about how drivers often don’t get the appreciation they deserve until after they’ve retired. He used former teammate Carl Edwards as a prime example.
"You never fully appreciate someone's talent when you’re competing against them— for @dennyhamlin, Carl Edwards is a perfect example. 🥹"
In the video, Denny Hamlin speaks about Carl Edwards and the broader pattern in NASCAR of not appreciating greatness in the moment. He said,
“You don't appreciate the people until they're gone, and that's typically the way it works in the sport.” (0:06 onwards)
He compared Edwards to Jimmie Johnson. He shared that when Johnson is truly done racing,
“We’re gonna be in awe of what this guy accomplished.”
Hamlin went on to describe Carl Edwards as a “raw talent” who was able to drive cars in a way others couldn't. He said Edwards often used unconventional car setups and made them work, something that wasn't easy to appreciate while competing against him week to week.
“When you're in the moment and you're in the time, you just don't appreciate it, like you do in retrospect,” Hamlin said.
When asked if this lack of appreciation was due to competitiveness, Denny Hamlin agreed. He admitted he rarely rooted for his teammates to win, especially during the time when Joe Gibbs Racing had a stacked lineup with Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, and Carl Edwards.
Carl Edwards last raced in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series in 2016. He drove the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing.
“I wouldn't even get a full 180 flip”- Denny Hamlin on not executing the Carl Edward’s style win celebration
Denny Hamlin’s praise of Carl Edwards manifested itself into a tribute for his race in Darlington. On Sunday, he honored his former teammate by running a special throwback paint scheme at Darlington Raceway. The design paid tribute to Edwards’ Office Depot-sponsored cars from his Roush Racing days, which were between 2004 and 2014. Edwards later joined Joe Gibbs Racing, where he raced with Hamlin.
Although the scheme was a meant to honour Edwards’ legacy, Hamlin chose not to celebrate his win with Edwards’ iconic backflip. As reported by Bob Pockrass on X, Hamlin said,
“I wouldn't make it... I probably would break the back of my head because I wouldn't even get a full 180 flip. He [Carl] is way more athletic than I am in that sense." (0:07 onwards)
Despite opting out of the flip, Hamlin said it was an honor to run the scheme. He also shared that he and Carl Edwards have grown closer since Edwards stepped away from the sport.
He added that he was excited to see Edwards return to NASCAR in a part-time TV broadcasting role. Carl Edwards has returned to the NASCAR scene in Prime Video’s broadcasting booth for select races.