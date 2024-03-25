Denny Hamlin eyes partnership with $3,000,000,000 Michael Jordan brand to launch exclusive 23XI Racing merch

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin is eyeing a lucrative partnership with co-owner Michael Jordan's eponymous brand to release exclusive merch at their new race shop, 'Airspeed', located north of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hamlin's team is relocating to the new state-of-the-art facility, beside the main Charlotte highway. The 114,000-square-foot shop is currently not open to the public and the media, as the team continues to add finishing touches to the building.

Sports Business Journal reports that Denny Hamlin plans to introduce exclusive 23XI gear in collaboration with the $3 billion worth Jordan Brand. According to the report, the merchandise will exclusively be available at their new headquarters, Airspeed.

The Jordan Brand has already made its mark in the NASCAR Cup Series with unique paint schemes adorning the #45 Toyota Camry, initially driven by Kurt Busch and currently piloted by Tyler Reddick.

#45 Jordan Brand Toyota

The new 23XI Racing facility has an open floor plan, much like a tech company with multiple meeting spaces and lounge areas. Denny Hamlin expressed his ambition for Airspeed to become the 'Google' of NASCAR race shops.

The lobby area, which will be open to visitors, will feature big interactive screens and the aforementioned exclusive gift shop.

Denny Hamlin explains the advantages of moving to a new race shop

23XI Racing's new race shop, Airspeed, is tailor-made for the next-gen era. The new facility is essentially an assembly line and has no manufacturing or fabrication facility on the campus. Instead, it sources the various parts from NASCAR-approved vendors and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Denny Hamlin's co-owned team has a technical alliance with JGR, which builds its cars. Hamlin explained that since the new facility is located closer to its ally, it will speed up production.

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver speculates that the team can now build cars a day sooner, compared to the build time in its previous facility. He explained in an interview with Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass:

"The first thing we had to do is make sure the flow is correct. Obviously, we're now closer to JGR so the things that we work on is closer. The way we figure it is we'll get our [completed] cars probably a day or so sooner than what we had them in the past. And that just allows us one more day to massage them and work out all the kinks."

Expand Tweet

Hamlin added that there are many amenities that the team is yet to reveal, including a pit crew training area on the campus.