“Denny Hamlin to F1 confirmed”: Fans react as FedEx owner spotted at the US F1 Grand Prix

Following his crash in Homestead, the NASCAR community has been buzzing about Denny Hamlin since last weekend. However, more events transpired outside NASCAR that loosely relate to the 42-year-old.

Fans were sent into a whirlwind of speculation after FedEx founder and executive chairman, Fred Smith, made an appearance at the Circuit of the Americas F1 paddock this past weekend.

The focus of the chatter? None other than long-time FedEx partner and Cup Series veteran, Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin's association with FedEx dates back to his debut with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2005, forming a formidable partnership that has endured for nearly two decades.

The recent announcement of a one-year contract extension, binding Hamlin with the transportation and e-commerce giant until 2024, only served to further fuel rumors and speculation about his future endeavors.

On X (formerly Twitter), one fan mused about Smith's attendance, pondering whether he had been present at a NASCAR race before.

Expand Tweet

Another took a light-hearted approach, humorously suggesting:

"Denny to F1 confirmed,"

Expand Tweet

A third fan envisioned a showdown between Denny Hamlin and the reigning three-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen, tweeting:

"Imagine Hamlin racing against Max and taking him out. I’d pay for that drama."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions to Fred Smith's United States Grand Prix appearance:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin's Cup championship dream to falter once again?

Amidst the F1 fervor, Hamlin remains firmly anchored in the throes of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 42-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver faced a heart-wrenching setback in the previous race at Homestead, as a late crash dashed his hopes of a strong finish.

With the penultimate playoff race in Martinsville approaching, Hamlin finds himself in a must-win situation if he harbors any aspirations of contending for the championship.

For Hamlin, the pursuit of the coveted Cup Series Championship has become a deeply personal journey, as he candidly expressed on a recent episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, revealing:

"It’s hard to not get emotional about it because this is my life’s work."

With one foot virtually out of the title race, it remains to be seen what comes next for Denny Hamlin as he sets his sights on achieving the unimaginable in the Martinsville race.