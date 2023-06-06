Denny Hamlin front tire changer AJ Rosini broke his canine tooth in the accident at the WWT Raceway

Denny Hamlin's front tire changer AJ Rosini proved that NASCAR pit crew members are made of steel. Rosini demonstrated extraordinary dedication as he worked on the #11 car with stitches on his face during the Enjoy Illinois 300.

According to Fox, Rosini broke his canine tooth when an air regulator broke and the hose hit him in the face. The #11 car's front tire changer was treated during the first of the three red flags as he received 8-12 stitches on his upper lip.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX AJ Rosini, Denny Hamlin's front tire changer, had to get 8–12 stitches during the red flag after an air hose kicked back and into his face. He's still going to pit the car today.



Over-the-wall guys are as tough as they come. AJ Rosini, Denny Hamlin's front tire changer, had to get 8–12 stitches during the red flag after an air hose kicked back and into his face. He's still going to pit the car today.Over-the-wall guys are as tough as they come. https://t.co/Xzfr9SbQRA

After being treated, AJ Rosini immediately resumed his duties, as he was back in the pitlane with the #11 team. Fox Sports covered the story live during the race, as Rosini smiled through the pain, determined to continue his task.

Rosini's efforts didn't go in vain as Hamlin finished second in the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Another team from the pitlane that grabbed the headlines at WWT Raceway was the pit crew of the #43 driver Erik Jones. In a freak accident, Erik Jones' front tire changer, Thomas Hatcher, got tangled up with the team's tire carrier before falling to the ground. He was later carried off to the infield care center via an ambulance.

Hatcher, who is a pit crew member of Joe Gibbs Racing, was taken to St. Louis University Hospital for further tests. According to a statement released by the team, the injured pit crew member has now been released from the hospital after clearing the tests and is back home.

Reports suggest Denny Hamlin will remain with Joe Gibbs Racing for 2024

Denny Hamlin driver of the #11 FedEx Toyota

Denny Hamlin is set to continue with Joe Gibbs Racing as his longtime sponsors, FedEx, have reportedly decided to stay in the sport. The news of the sponsor's extended stay comes after many sources suggested that Hamlin was extending his contract with JGR.

According to Adam Stern from Sports Business Journal, FedEx is set to sign a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing for the upcoming season. If the deal is signed, the global shipping giant will be entering their 19th consecutive season with JGR next year.

Stern Tweeted:

“FedEx is close to striking a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing to continue sponsoring the team into the 2024 NASCAR season, per people familiar.”

The team run by Joe Gibbs lost star driver Kyle Busch last season as M&M Mars, longtime sponsors of the #18 exited the sport. JGR were unable to find a sponsor for the driver and hence lost the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

With FedEx cutting costs across its operations, many fans feared Denny Hamlin would follow in Busch's footsteps. However, the reports strongly indicate that JGR will retain its veteran driver.

Poll : 0 votes