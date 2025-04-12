Denny Hamlin gets candid about his kids’ racing future

Denny Hamlin recently opened up about his two daughters' potential careers in stock cars and shared their interests outside of racing. The 44-year-old currently has two children with his long-time partner and fiancée, Jordon Fish.

His oldest daughter is Taylor, who is 12-years-old and his second daughter, Molly is 7. The couple is also expecting a third child this June.

During the latest episode of the On Track with Annie podcast with host Annie Cooper, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was asked if his children could follow in his footsteps in the future. Hamlin replied to the same, saying:

"I think they have tried, and my oldest is wide open, so you take her to a racetrack where you have to let off and make corners, she just keeps her foot down and like, she'll knock it off the wall." (21:20 onwards).

"But they're just too much into singing, dancing, things like that. So it's...I'm supporting in a different way. It's not necessarily through sports," Hamlin added.

Hamlin and Jordan, who got engaged in January last year, frequently share videos and pictures of their children performing at school events. Hamlin himself has joined in on some occasions. In March 2024, he shared pictures on Instagram with his family after a dance performance and wrote:

"Daddy daughter dance 🕺🏼"

Hamlin met Jordan, who owns a clothing line called Bambinos, in 2007 and they have been together for over 17 years.

Meanwhile, Hamlin, who has already collected two consecutive wins for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, will head to Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday. The 56-time Cup Series race winner won last week at Darlington Raceway and at Martinsville the week before that. He is currently second in the points standings behind leader William Byron.

The Food City 500 is scheduled to start at 3 pm ET on April 13.

"Such a proud moment" - Denny Hamlin on eldest daughter's first sprint race

On the same episode, Denny Hamlin also talked about her oldest daughter, Taylor's first track experience and shared that he was worried that she might not do well. However, she surprised him and won her first heat.

"My oldest is just now getting into track so she actually had her first meet this past weekend...I'm like, 'She hasn't practiced for this, she hasn't...' Like, she's just going to be so average, let's just say average. And she won her first heat and she finished second in her next one. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it was such a proud moment,'" Denny Hamlin said (22:00 onwards).

Denny Hamlin further mentioned getting her to take part in longer races, like the 400m.

