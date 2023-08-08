Denny Hamlin gifted a unique peace offering to Kyle Larson from Michael Jordan's Grove XXIII golf club

Denny Hamlin is determined to repair his relationship with Kyle Larson after forcefully pushing the latter's Chevrolet against the wall at the Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin's primary concern is repairing his friendship with Larson, which led him to send a gift from Michael Jordan's Grove XXIII Golf Club and Resort as a gesture of reconciliation.

Hamlin, a close friend of the basketball legend, presented Larson with a pair of exclusive Jordan shoes from Jordan's prestigious $20 million golf club.

The two NASCAR drivers, who are known to be close friends both on and off the track, faced a challenging moment during the Cup race.

Hamlin, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, made a move to secure the lead in the final laps and made contact with Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The incident resulted in Larson finishing in 20th place.

In contrast, Denny Hamlin achieved a significant milestone in his career by earning his 50th NASCAR Cup win.

While the 42-year-old celebrated in the winner's circle, he was met with boos from disappointed fans who disapproved of his actions towards Larson.

How did Kyle Larson react to Denny Hamlin's gift?

Hamlin's attempt to mend the friendship through this gift was not successful, indicating that more efforts will be needed to fix the strained relationship between the two drivers.

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA



A gesture to begin smoothing things over but Kyle isn't there yet.



"I appreciate the thought but I don't know if it's the right thing to do all the time."



Audio: Denny Hamlin sent Kyle Larson a gift from Michael Jordan's Grove XXIII golf club and resort.A gesture to begin smoothing things over but Kyle isn't there yet."I appreciate the thought but I don't know if it's the right thing to do all the time."Audio: pic.twitter.com/Ibt4qzJ0I4

Speaking to NASCAR reporter Matt Weaver, Kyle Larson recently said:

"I appreciate the thought, but I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do all the time."

Denny Hamlin, who co-owns the Cup team 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, extended a gesture of goodwill to Larson. Despite Larson's recent 31st birthday, the gift symbolized reconciliation more than a mere birthday present. Hamlin said:

"I got him something; I got him a pair of shoes from the Grove from this past week, and I got him the new Grove uh Jordan ball marker, and I delivered it to him before the media this week."

Jordan's personal golf course in Florida, named The Grove XXII, is renowned for its opulent atmosphere. Undoubtedly, the unique footwear from the Grove XXIII collection holds significant importance.

The attire available at Jordan's golf course includes limited-edition items such as shoes, golf shoes, shirts, and more.

This is not the first time that Denny Hamlin has shown his interest in Michael Jordan's golf course. In the past, Hamlin expressed his admiration for the Grove XXIII and even put his money on it instead of what he referred to as the "Daytona 500 of Golf."

The outcome of this gesture and the possibility of Larson and Hamlin moving past the Pocono incident are yet to unfold.