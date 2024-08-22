Denny Hamlin handed an L2 penalty by NASCAR, crew chief fined $100,000

Denny Hamlin has been docked 75 regular season points and 10 playoff points for violating NASCAR's inspection requirements. Additionally, Hamlin's crew chief, Chris Gabehart, has been fined $100,000 for rebuilding the engine. This is an L2-level penalty under NASCAR's rule book.

After Toyota Racing Development (TRD) self-reported the mistake of disassembling Hamlin's winning engine at the Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR handed him a penalty. He has now slipped to P6 from P3 in the 2024 Cup Series points standings. Moreover, the 43-year-old will start the remaining two regular-season races 103 points behind the leader, Tyler Reddick.

As reported by NASCAR, the sanctioning body found the #11 team in violation of sections 14.7.1.E&F and 14.7.1.1.B&E. Here's what their press release said:

"Each race-winning engine must be inspected by NASCAR once the race team determines that its life cycle is complete. In this instance, prior to presenting the engine to NASCAR for inspection, Toyota Racing Development disassembled and rebuilt the No. 11’s Bristol-winning race engine. Per the NASCAR Rule Book, this violation results in an L2 penalty to the race team and driver. Toyota Racing Development self-reported this violation."

TRD President takes responsibility for "mistakenly" rebuilding #11 Toyota of Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has been the Cup Series championship contender for the 2024 season. However, his path to winning his maiden title has now been turned around after the penalty.

In light of NASCAR's engine inspection violation, TRD President David Wilson explained how Hamlin's race-winning Bristol engine was rebuilt and dissembled. Wilson said in a press release (via Bob Pockrass):

"As the engine builder for our partner NASCAR Cup Series teams, TRD is solely responsible for the handling and disposition of all our engines pre- and post-race. ... Although we know with absolute certainty that the engine was legal and would have passed inspection, we left NASCAR in an impossible position because they were not given the opportunity to properly inspect our engine."

“We have reviewed our processes and have implemented several additional steps to ensure that this never happens again. TRD takes full responsibility for this grievous mistake, and we apologize to Denny, Chris, Coach Gibbs, the entire JGR organization, NASCAR and our fans. Wilson added.

Stripped of his first Cup victory of the season, Hamlin now has two wins under his belt. While he has confirmed his berth in the playoffs, this penalty is likely to cost him his regular season championship.

Hamlin has the opportunity to redeem himself in the two remaining Cup Series races of the regular season. The #11 team will be next seen in action at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway.

