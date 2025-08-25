Denny Hamlin holds Bubba Wallace responsible for triggering the big one at Daytona

Denny Hamlin said Bubba Wallace was responsible for the big wreck that happened during the Cup Series race at Daytona last Saturday. His comments surfaced in the latest episode of 'Actions Detrimental’.

The incident happened toward the end of Stage 1, ending the day for many. Wallace, a playoff contender, got loose and crashed, initiating the 12-car pileup.

“It looked like to me that Bubba just squeezed those two guys below him down,” Denny Hamlin told co-host Jared Allen, who called the incident the 'big one'. (9:59). “You could just see that they’re there, two cars on the inside.”

“I don’t know what Freddie [Kraft, Wallace’s spotter] was calling. Maybe he was saying three wide top or not — I’m not sure, but he [Wallace] just squeezed on down there, and there was no room. So he ended up wrecking himself, and obviously a few others,” he further stated.

Denny Hamlin was also involved in the mess. There were several other big names like Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, and Kyle Busch in the mix.

Hamlin still managed to salvage a P25; Larson finished sixth, while Logano finished 27th. Bubba Wallace, on the other hand, was handed a DNF. Next up is the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Scheduled for Sunday, August 31, the 367-lap race is the opening race of the 2025 playoffs.

Denny Hamlin comments on Ryan Blaney’s racecraft at Daytona

It took Ryan Blaney just two laps to get from 13th to 1st. And Denny Hamlin was impressed. He explained what makes the Team Penske star so good at Daytona International Raceway.

Blaney was patient as he waited for the perfect opportunity to break through the traffic rather than trying to execute a risky pass.

“What I saw was he was very patient and if you notice, he didn’t make a whole lot of moves. He allowed others to make moves and then he just held steady,” he added.

“He knows who his help is. His spotter’s doing a good job telling him who’s behind him… He just was very patient in saying, ‘The top line is going to prevail here, so I’m going to stay in it.’ And as people start to get toward the front, they’re peeling off to block and it’s just moving him up the queue of that line,’ he added.

It was Blaney’s second win of the season. Since there wasn’t a new winner, Alex Bowman made the playoffs in points. As things stand, Hendrick Motorsports has all four cars in the rumble.

