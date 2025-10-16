Denny Hamlin humorously encourages fans to shake up NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver award 

Denny Hamlin urged NASCAR fans to 'do the funniest thing' with this year's Most Popular Driver vote. The season's most winningest driver is among the frontrunners for the award.Chase Elliott has won the Most Popular Driver award for seven seasons now. While the Hendrick Motorsports driver remains the fan favorite, Hamlin has been making headlines for a while now. With six wins under his belt, he's the first driver to secure a spot in the final four race.Hamlin's last race at Las Vegas marked his 60th career win and tied him with Kevin Harvick for tenth on the all-time wins list. Moreover, the Joe Gibbs Racing Driver had a rousing reception during the post-race interview, where he deviated from his usual taunts and appreciated the fans.Following the same, NASCAR has named the top-10 contenders for the Most Popular Driver award, and Hamlin is one among them. The 44-year-old shared the news on X with a sly dig at fans.&quot;Yall have the chance to do the funniest thing…,&quot; he wrote.Denny Hamlin began this year under tumultous circumstances. His logntime sponsor, FedEx, bowed out, while his crew chief, Chris Gabehart gave way to a less accomplished leader, Chris Gayle. Nonetheless, Progressive Insurance came through as a sponsor and Hamlin's partnership with Gayle has proven fuitful.Denny Hamlin outlines his prep for PhoenixDenny Hamlin has an extra week to prepare for the finale race at Phoenix Raceway. Reflecting upon the same, the JGR driver noted how every playoff team will be working on Phoenix this week, instead of Talladega.“No one's running the sim and working on their Talladega setups,” Denny Hamlin said. “I think that everyone in the top 8 is working on Phoenix this week. Talladega is...you're running the same setup you ran for the last three years at that racetrack. From a driver (standpoint) it's all circumstantial...it's not like you're learning different lines and stuff. So, I think this week, people are probably working on Phoenix,” he said via X/DirtyMoMedia.&quot;And so the advantage then goes to Martinsville week, where that time I stay on Phoenix and then the field goes Martinsville, works on that,&quot; he added. His co-host pointed out that five out of the last nine champions have been winners of the first race in the Round of 8, much like Hamlin. Responding to the suggestion, the No.11 driver said,&quot;I think it's noteworthy. It's not nothing. Penske responsible for most of those, you know what I mean?&quot;JGR were strong in the opening round of the playoffs. They swept every race at Darlington, Gateway and Bristol. However, when heading to flatter tracks like New Hampshire, JGR fell back while Team Penske reigned supreme. Notably, Phoenix is yet another flat track and shares many similarities with New Hampshire.