Denny Hamlin issues a “friendly PSA” on how Chase Briscoe could have beaten him at Dover

Denny Hamlin issued a public service announcement to his rivals after Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe decided to hold back during last Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway. Hamlin explained how he would have reacted to a move up the track and gave out a friendly warning to all his competitors in the series.
On his latest story on Instagram, Hamlin shared a clip from the latest episode of his podcast Actions Detrimental, writing:
"Friendly PSA to my competitors."
In the video, Hamlin answered a fan's question about how Chase Briscoe could have defeated him at Dover and said:
"What he could have done was run me up the track. Forced me to lift off of turn two. I wasn't going to I would have probably taken him with me. Like I would have kept the what I would have done is kept my foot down."
"If someone's going to chase me up the track, this is a public service announcement to anyone that thinks that they're going to do that. If they do it, I'm just gonna hold the gas down, bounce off the wall, and take you out with me," Denny Hamlin added.
Briscoe could have attempted to capture his second win of the season at the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. He pulled alongside Hamlin on the final white‑flag lap and even made slight contact but lost by just 0.310 seconds.
Hamlin scored his fourth win of the season and defended his Monster Mile win from the last season.
Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe accepted the runner‑up position for the second race in a row after Sonoma.
"I definitely could have been more aggressive" - Chase Briscoe on going easy against teammate Denny Hamlin
During a post-race interview, Chase Briscoe also explained why he did not make a move against Denny Hamlin for the win. The runner‑up marked his eighth top‑five finish this season. He said that he feared a wreck and might have driven harder if it were someone other than his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate in the lead.
"If it wasn't a teammate, I definitely could have been more aggressive. Like into [Turn] 3 and putting him into a really bad aero situation," Chase Briscoe said (via Kickin the Tires).
"The odds of one of us wrecking were pretty high, and I want to make sure a JGR car wins the race. It would not have been a good Monday morning meeting if I go in there and do something and wreck us both and somebody else wins," he added.
Briscoe and Hamlin will move on to the Brickyard 400 this week for the 22nd race of the NASCAR Cup season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
