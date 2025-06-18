Denny Hamlin & JGR receive major sponsorship boost despite FedEx’s NASCAR exit

Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin have announced a new multi-year agreement with Bob's Discount Furniture, one of the fastest-growing and largest furniture retailers in the United States. This sponsorship, which begins at Iowa Speedway with Bob's Discount Furniture as the primary sponsor for the #11, represents the retailer's major involvement in motor racing and is taking place as Bob's Discount Furniture opens a new location in North Carolina.

The official unveiling of the #11 car sponsored by Bob’s Discount Furniture will take place at the grand opening of a new store in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on July 17, where both Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs are set to appear. The partnership is potentially designed to promote the brand to the wide audience that NASCAR can provide. The deal comes as JGR continues to diversify its sponsorship portfolio following the departure of its long-time partner in FedEx.

Joe Gibbs Racing shared a sneak peek of Denny Hamlin in the sponsored suit with a post on X.

"Sneak peek look at @dennyhamlin in the @MyBobs fire suit! Catch Denny unveiling his new paint scheme for the No. 11 car at the grand opening of the Bob’s Discount Furniture store in Winston-Salem on Thursday, July 17."

Denny Hamlin and FedEx concluded one of NASCAR’s most iconic sponsorships at the end of the 2024 season, closing a chapter that began when Hamlin made his Cup Series debut with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2005. Over two decades, FedEx’s purple and orange branding became synonymous with Hamlin’s #11. It was the longest-running driver-sponsor relationship in the Cup Series at the time. Hamlin earned 47 of his 54 career Cup wins with FedEx.

Denny Hamlin clears the air on NASCAR's big victory over 23XI Racing in charter feud saga

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, recently addressed the ongoing legal battle between his team, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR over the Cup Series charter system. A court in Richmond, Virginia, overturned an injunction that had allowed both teams to keep their charters and compete as chartered teams for the 2025 season. This development raised concerns that 23XI and Front Row could be forced to race as open teams—without guaranteed entry or financial benefits—while the lawsuit continues.

"This is just part of the certain little battles that happened throughout the litigation. It does not have anything to do with the actual lawsuit itself. This was just essentially, we asked the judge to give us an injunction to allow us to race chartered as we go through this. He gave us the injunction based off of the facts and then we had NASCAR appealed it took it to the appeals panel and they overruled that initial judge," Hamlin said on Action Detrimental [50:10 onwards]

Denny Hamlin emphasized that 23XI Racing is exploring its options but remains committed to racing the full season regardless of charter status, expressing confidence in a favorable outcome when the main case is heard in December.

