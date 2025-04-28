Denny Hamlin and JGR’s sponsor announces heartfelt initiative ‘to help conquer kids’ cancer’

One of Denny Hamlin's sponsors, Sport Clips, has partnered with a cause that fights kids' cancer this month. Joe Gibbs Racing announced the partnership on X and encouraged its followers to visit their local Sport Clips to donate.

Sport Clips is a sports-themed barbershop that serves as Hamlin's title sponsor on the #11 Toyota Camry. The company is a long-time partner of St. Baldrick's Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to supporting research to find cures for kids' cancers. The partnership has raised and donated over $1 million.

Speaking about the partnership, Joe Gibbs Racing wrote on X:

"@SportClips have teamed up with @StBaldricks to help conquer kids’ cancer for this month. Visit your local Sport Clips to donate, with all proceeds benefitting St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Visit http://sportclips.com to learn more."

Denny Hamlin has featured Sport Clips on several races this season. The first one for the 2025 campaign was at Phoenix Raceway, where the 44-year-old was neck-and-neck with his JGR teammate, Christopher Bell, on the final laps, but came up short in second place.

The partnership ran it back at Darlington Raceway with a special paint scheme revision. The livery was based on a Carl Edwards throwback scheme from 2005, which was part of the Darlington Throwback Weekend. He drove the #11 to victory and went back-to-back to victory lane.

Denny Hamlin driving the #11 Sport Clips Toyota at Darlington Raceway - Source: Imagn

Other title sponsors include National Debt Relief, Yahoo, ampm and Progressive Insurance. Hamlin's iconic sponsor, FedEx, left the sport after the 2024 season.

"Thank you, FedEx": Denny Hamlin shared tribute video for long-time sponsor's departure from NASCAR

After the season finale at Phoenix Raceway last year, Denny Hamlin dedicated an Instagram post thanking FedEx for their journey in NASCAR. The partnership ran for two decades, dating to Hamlin's debut race at Kansas Speedway in 2005.

In the post, the Virginia native said:

"Thank you, FedEx, for being there from the start. At all the wins and all the losses. Thank you, FedEx, for letting me be me, for always making a difference, for helping make this kid from Virginia's dreams come true. Thank you, FedEx, for everything."

Denny Hamlin won 47 of his 56 career victories with FedEx as the #11's title sponsor. Three of these were earned in the Daytona 500, deemed The Great American Race, in 2016, 2019 and 2020.

Unfortunately, the partnership didn't produce a championship-winning run, and it won't happen anytime soon now that FedEx has departed from the sport. Hamlin is one of two drivers, along with Junior Johnson, to win at least 50 races without a single championship.

Denny Hamlin's last win with FedEx as the title sponsor was in the 2023 Bristol night race - Source: Imagn

This year, the veteran NASCAR driver has been tearing it up with two wins, five top-5s and six top-10s, enough to rank third in the standings after 10 races. He will return to the #11 Toyota at Texas Motor Speedway for the Würth 400 on May 4.

