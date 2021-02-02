Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing agree on a contract extension

With Denny Hamlin's contract ready to expire at the end of 2021, it was thought he would leave Joe Gibbs Racing for a team he co-founded with NBA superstar Michael Jordan. However, those rumors were laid to rest on Monday when JGR announced that it had extended agreements with both Hamlin and long-time sponsor FedEx.

“The relationship between FedEx and our organisation has been a tremendous success story in so many ways, and we’re excited that FedEx will continue to support Denny and our No. 11 team. Denny continues to perform at the top of our sport, and our goal is to continue to position him and FedEx to win a championship," said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, in a release.

Joe Gibbs. Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

Joe Gibbs Racing said there would be no disclosure of terms, so the length of the agreement is unknown.

Denny Hamlin is a minority owner in Jordan’s 23XI Racing, the number the basketball Hall of Famer wore; the XI represents the Roman numeral equivalent of Hamlin’s No. 11 he has and will continue to use going forward.

Stop playing with my emotions https://t.co/7w7sWTSmdX — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) January 31, 2021

The 40-year old native of Chesterfield, VA, is coming off two solid seasons where he found the victory lane 13 times, the most of any driver.

With back-to-back Daytona 500 wins, he will try for a three-peat later this month, a feat no one has ever done.

Denny Hamlin has never driven for anyone other than JGR his entire Cup Series career, with whom he has had 44 victories.

We’re very excited and grateful of our extension with long-standing partners @FedEx and @dennyhamlin! Let’s relive memorable moments throughout their career and partnership. pic.twitter.com/KZkj69gFK5 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 1, 2021

“I’m so fortunate to have the support of FedEx behind me throughout my career. I take a tremendous amount of pride in having the opportunity to represent them not only on the racetrack but also in the community through the countless programs they have supported for the better part of these past two decades,” said Joe Gibbs Racing.

Denny Hamlin, FedEx and Joe Gibbs Racing

Not only has Denny Hamlin raced for only one team, he has also had the backing of FedEx throughout his career. That special relationship looks set to continue into the foreseeable future:

“FedEx has remained the primary sponsor of the #11 car and Denny Hamlin for over fifteen years, and together we have celebrated much success on and off the track, including (three) Daytona 500 wins,” said Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President, FedEx Integrated and Marketing Communications."

The release continued:

“The FedEx Racing relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing has continued to provide meaningful opportunities for us to engage our customers, team members and fans, as well as make a positive impact in the community. We are honoured to extend this relationship with the Joe Gibbs Racing organisation for multiple years and continue the drive for a NASCAR Cup Series championship.”