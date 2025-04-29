  • home icon
  Denny Hamlin on Joey Logano's fiery rant: "What is it about these Penske guys that lose their mind?"

Denny Hamlin on Joey Logano’s fiery rant: “What is it about these Penske guys that lose their mind?”

By Soumyadeep Saha
Modified Apr 29, 2025 05:25 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 &ndash; Qualifying - Source: Getty
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota, speaks to the media during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on April 05, 2025 - Source: Getty

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin reacted to Joey Logano’s rant towards his teammate and last Sunday’s winner at Talladega, Austin Cindric. Before diving deeper into Hamlin’s comments, let’s recap what happened between the Penske teammates.

As the 188-lap race entered Stage 2, three drivers were seen battling the hardest for valuable stage points. Besides Cindric and Logano, Bubba Wallace was in the mix.

At the time, Logano was hoping to receive that one push he needed to win the stage. However, to his utter frustration, his teammate gave it away to Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing. This is what Logano said about Cindric through the former’s in-car radio:

"Way to go, Austin. Way to go you dumb f**k. Way to f*****g go. What a stupid s**t. GOD. He just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota the stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumba**. Put that in his freaking notes and text it to us.”

Denny Hamlin seemed amused by Logano’s heated words. Reflecting on them, the Joe Gibbs Racing icon said (via his Actions Detrimental podcast),

“Did y'all see the Joey Logano rant? What is it about these Penske guys that lose their mind? I mean, he just ripped Austin a new one. These guys are hot under the collar.”
Denny Hamlin finished the race 21st, marking his fourth finish of 21st or worse this season. Currently, he sits third in the driver standings with five top-fives, six top-10s, and 337 points to his name.

Next up for the Tampa, Florida native is the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. He is the defending champion of the event and is eyeing a back-to-back sweep. Fans can watch the race go live on Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 pm ET, Sunday, May 4. Radio updates will be available on PRN (Performance Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin pinpoints why NASCAR teams rejected this year's All-Star package

Ahead of this year’s All-Star Race, NASCAR announced that the teams would be given the leeway to tweak the parts and pieces on their NextGen machines for the star-studded event. But the teams rejected it, and just recently, Denny Hamlin explained why.

Being a team owner himself, Hamlin understands why this rare opportunity to experiment got so much hate. Detailing the reason, he said (via Newsweek),

“Everyone wants to have fun and do all these things, but who is going to pay for it? We are gonna destroy three cars to build this car!”
“Do the math real quick,” Denny Hamlin further explained. “If I put my three cars on the racetrack and just to build this wild, illegal car, I'm going to destroy it and now I lose one more car out of my fleet.”
Today, a standard NASCAR Cup Series car costs about $300,000. Had the teams decided to put three cars on the field just to build this revamped rogue vehicle, they would have had to spend nearly a million dollars.

After that, winning the race wouldn’t have mattered much to the teams. It’s not going to be a point-paying race, so winning wouldn’t have awarded them a spot in the 2025 playoffs. The winning driver leaves with a cash prize of $1 million, but that would have been at his team’s expense.

