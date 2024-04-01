Denny Hamlin supremacy at Richmond continues with his 5th win at the venue, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson complete top 3

Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Denny Hamlin has clinched his fifth victory at Richmond Raceway after winning the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday (March 31).

In a race marred by rain and inclement weather conditions, Hamlin has secured the second win of his season, both coming at short tracks. The race, which was delayed due to rainy conditions, led NASCAR to instruct all teams to utilize the wet-weather tires, which were installed in the cars at the last minute.

Pole starter Kyle Larson won the first stage of the race. Meanwhile, veteran driver Martin Truex Jr., who led for most of the race at the 0.750-mile surface, clinched the second stage.

However, it was Truex's teammate Hamlin who took home the victory in the final stages of the race. Starting from the eleventh position, Hamlin took the lead at a crucial juncture in the 398th lap after the caution flag was brought on following Kyle Larson's spin.

Meanwhile, Team Penske driver Joey Logano secured the second position. Kyle Larson was third, and Martin Truex Jr. and front-row-starter Chase Elliott rounded out the top 5.

Full results of NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 as Denny Hamlin clinches victory

1. Denny Hamlin - #11

2. Joey Logano - #22

3. Kyle Larson - #5

4. Martin Truex Jr. - #19

5. Chase Elliott - #9

6. Christopher Bell - #20

7. William Byron - #24

8. Brad Keselowski - #6

9. Chris Buescher - #17

10. Tyler Reddick - #45

11. Josh Berry - #4

12. Noah Gragson - #10

13. Darrell Wallace Jr. - #23

14. Erik Jones - #43

15. Ross Chastain - #1

16. Ty Gibbs - #54

17. Alex Bowman - #48

18. Chase Briscoe - #14

19. Ryan Blaney - #12

20. Kurt Busch - #8

21. Todd Gilliland - #38

22. Daniel Suárez - #99

23. Austin Cindric - #2

24. Austin Dillon - #3

25. John Hunter Nemechek - #42

26. Michael McDowell - #34

27. Carson Hocevar - #77

28. Ryan Preece - #41

29. Ty Dillon - #16

30. Daniel Hemric - #31

31. Kaz Grala - #15

32. Justin Haley - #51

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - #47

34. Harrison Burton - #21

35. Zane Smith - #71

36. Corey LaJoie - #7

With his win, Denny Hamlin has become the second driver this season to win two races after William Byron. The win also seals Joe Gibbs Racing driver a playoff spot.