Denny Hamlin leads his fellow NASCAR drivers in an unenviable statistic in 2022 Cup Series season

Denny Hamlin’s 2022 season has been rough compared to that last year, where he sealed the season with zero DNFs, 24 top 10 finishes, and two wins. This season, it seems luck has not been on his side. With 20 races under our belts, Hamlin has already recorded four DNFs and only five top ten finishes.

Despite the journey being bumpy, Hamlin has also had his fair share of light moments, scoring two wins which guarantees him a spot in the 2022 playoffs and hopes of securing the championship. With 409 points, Hamlin ranks 19th in drivers’ standings with a difference of 275 points from Chase Elliott, who is leading the table.

With a tough season, Hamlin has managed to lead in one category, but this category is unenviable. According to NASCAR's weekly penalty reports, Denny Hamlin, driving a Toyota Camry #11 for Joe Gibbs, is the most penalized driver this season.

Hamlin is leading the chart with 29 penalties for the past 19 races this season, while his teammate Kyle Busch is behind him with 24 penalties, which is not a good sign for Joe Gibbs Racing. Others who have also been listed in that top ten chart include Brad Keselowski, who ranks as the first driver to be smacked with a heavy penalty this season.

Many of Denny Hamlin’s penalties are attracted by the pit road

According to the rulebook used by NASCAR to assess them, most drivers are slapped with penalties on the pit road. Pit roads can attract numerous penalties, including pitting early or having many crew members over the wall. So far this year, the Cup Series has imposed 513 penalties. Not all fines, however, are created equal.

This has been the case for the 23XI Racing co-boss, Denny Hamlin, where most of his penalties have been derived from the pit road. According to reports, Hamlin has 14 penalties for pitting early before pit road opens. This figure exceeds last year’s season, where he was only penalized six times for the same mistake.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Some of the chatter this week is whether a driver with a loose wheel should try to back up on pit road. Denny Hamlin explains that would not have been a good idea for him at Dover as well as comments on the harshness of the penalty. Some of the chatter this week is whether a driver with a loose wheel should try to back up on pit road. Denny Hamlin explains that would not have been a good idea for him at Dover as well as comments on the harshness of the penalty. https://t.co/N6evNZxVtK

The high number of wrecks has also caused a rise in Hamlin’s penalties along with the spins that he has encountered this season, including the one at the recently concluded Atlanta race where Ross Chastain shoved him. With 16 races to wrap up the season, Hamlin is hoping to make a rebound.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far