Denny Hamlin leaves no doubt about what NASCAR fans think about the “brand new” Bowman Gray Stadium

The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium wrapped up on Sunday, February 2, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin secured a podium place in the event. He delivered a fulfilling performance in the main race, sparing for the lead with champion Chase Elliott. In a recent interview with FOX Sports, Hamlin expressed his views on his fans' thoughts.

On August 17, 2024, NASCAR announced its return to the historic Winston-Salem, North Carolina, quarter-mile flat asphalt oval track Bowman Gray Stadium after a 54-year hiatus since 1971. Fans were excited about the event for a long time, and within a few days of the announcement, all the tickets were sold out in advance.

The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium highlighted the sport's worldwide fan following attracting fans from 44 states and five countries. Despite not witnessing a wreck or heated moment in the main event, the fans expressed their desire to return to the event next year.

Reflecting upon as the oldest driver on the grid, Denny Hamlin, 44, said:

"They took a facility here that's been around for a long time and made it feel like a brand new one."

"The fans obviously were very, very excited to see us. They were enthusiastic. We feed into that. It felt like a big event even though it's not a points-paying event or anything like that," he added.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won The Clash, leading 171 laps in the 200-lap race. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney finished runner-up while Hamlin settled for third place.

Denny Hamlin congratulated Chase Elliott on his win at The Clash

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott added a new title to his career. Earlier, he claimed his first-ever pole position and now won the Clash title for the first time. But this was not as surprising for the fans as NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin congratulating Elliott on his win and catching everyone off guard.

Hamlin and Elliott have a long history of feuds dating back to 2017 when the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver wrecked the HMS driver at Martinsville Speedway, costing him his shot in the Championship Four race. But despite that, Hamlin surprised everyone with his congratulatory message.

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media shared the iconic moment on their X account. In the clip, while Chase Elliott was heading into the pits after celebrating his win, Denny Hamlin interrupted and congratulated him with a firm handshake, setting a good example of sportsmanship.

The page captioned the clip:

"Denny Hamlin congratulates Chase Elliott after the race"

The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver maintained his lead by holding off the charges from Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney. However, Elliott lost the lead once to Hamlin after leading 96 laps. He regained control of the race after a couple of early restarts, taking home the win.

