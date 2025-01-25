Denny Hamlin lets his emotions flow in social media carousel from 23XI Racing and JGR HQ

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin, known for his unfiltered personality and incredible racing record, recently took to social media, sharing moments from a busy day ahead of his 20th season with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). Hamlin, who pilots the No. 11 Toyota Camry, took to Instagram during a filming day that included a stop at the 23XI Racing headquarters, where he’s a co-owner alongside basketball legend Michael Jordan.

The 44-year-old driver posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, including shots of himself wearing his new firesuit for the upcoming season. The post also included an image of him wearing an apron while slicing some vegetables in the team’s new facility, AirSpeed, located in Huntersville, North Carolina.

The apron had the following text printed on it:

"Your opinion wasn’t in the recipe."

He used the same text as the caption for his post.

Denny Hamlin recently shared an Instagram Story about the resumption of his popular podcast, Actions Detrimental, and asked his fans to share what was on their mind. Interestingly, one fan questioned him regarding the new slogan that he will use in the 2025 season. Notably, Hamlin announced last year that he would retire his infamous catchphrase, "I beat your favorite driver."

Hamlin promptly responded to the fan's query by writing "Coming soon," on his Instagram Story.

The 2025 NASCAR season is set to begin on Sunday, February 2, with the Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Following the exhibition, the NASCAR Cup Series will officially start on Sunday, February 16, with the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Known as the "Great American Race," the Daytona 500 is the sport’s crown jewel and has opened the NASCAR season every year since 1982.

Among active drivers, Hamlin is the only one with multiple Daytona 500 victories, having won the event three times.

Denny Hamlin lands a new sponsor for the 2025 season

Denny Hamlin recently made headlines with a significant sponsorship announcement. Joe Gibbs Racing revealed that King’s Hawaiian will sponsor Hamlin’s No. 11 car for four select races during the 2025 Cup Series season. This partnership comes at the back of Hamlin parting ways with his longtime sponsor, FedEx.

King’s Hawaiian’s branding will debut on Hamlin’s car at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28. Fans will also see the sponsorship during races at Daytona International Speedway (August 23), Bristol Motor Speedway (September 13), and Martinsville Speedway (October 26).

To celebrate the announcement, Hamlin candidly tweeted, “Let’s butter some rolls,” which quickly attracted reactions from his fans.

