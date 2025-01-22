Denny Hamlin locks in major multi-year deal amid JGR driver's FedEx exit setback

Following the departure of longtime sponsor FedEx last year, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has announced a new primary sponsor for Denny Hamlin’s #11 Toyota in select races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. JGR on Wednesday (January 22) announced that King’s Hawaiian will be the primary sponsor for Hamlin and the #11 team in 2025, and it’s a multi-year deal.

At the end of the 2024 NASCAR season, it was announced that FedEx would not return as the sponsor of Denny Hamlin in 2025, ending a 20-year partnership with Coach Joe Gibbs. Kings Hawaiian is the first sponsorship deal for Hamlin's 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

Three-time Daytona 500 winner will carry King’s Hawaiian brand on board in four races starting with the summer race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28. The company will return for three more races at Daytona International Speedway on August 23, Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13, and Martinsville Speedway on October 26.

Joe Gibbs, owner and founder of JGR, is excited and looking forward to working with King’s Hawaiian in the upcoming season. In a statement, Gibbs said:

“We are thrilled to have King’s Hawaiian join our family at Joe Gibbs Racing. Their dinner rolls and other products have really become a part of the daily lives of so many families over the past 75 years and we look forward to helping them celebrate such a significant anniversary this season both on and off the track.”

According to a team announcement, the sweet-bread brand will also serve as a full-season associate sponsor for the Hamlin.

Denny Hamlin excited to have a first sponsor for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

NASCAR veteran Hamlin had a good campaign in 2024. He earned three wins, 12 top-five finishes, and 18 top-10 finishes en route to eighth place in the Cup Series points standings.

Speaking about the new sponsor, Denny Hamlin said in a team release:

“We’re very excited to welcome King’s Hawaiian to our team. It’s certainly a product we are very familiar with in our household and a great brand that has made a strong commitment to our sport. I’m looking forward to all the exciting things that we can do on and off the track to elevate their program to the next level.”

Catch Denny Hamlin in action when the new NASCAR Cup Series season commences with the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2024.

