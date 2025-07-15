Denny Hamlin makes 23XI’s NASCAR future clear as lawsuit nears a likely unfavorable outcome

Denny Hamlin revealed that 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed a new restraining order against NASCAR and yet another preliminary injunction on Monday, July 1. Hamlin, who owns 23XI, said this on the latest episode of his Actions Detrimental Podcast.

The driver assured his viewers that if the judge rules against 23XI, they would still be racing as an unchartered team. That being said, the organization is trying everything it can to maintain its charter status for the remainder of 2025 and beyond.

“We obviously filed a new preliminary injunction, and we also found a restraining order against NASCAR,” Denny Hamlin said on his show. “Discoveries revealed a series of monopolistic acts. To kind of explain the restraining order, we're seeking for them not to be able to take and then sell our charters.”

Speaking of how all of that would affect 23XI Racing, the Tampa, Florida, native said,

“We're going to race. Whether it be chartered or unchartered. Everything would be the same there. Obviously, if you miss a race, it makes it harder. You miss out on those points and so, hopefully it doesn't come to that.”

Per reports, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are potentially set to lose their charter status this Wednesday. Although the teams wanted NASCAR to respond by Tuesday itself, the judge gave them until Wednesday, 5 pm ET, to file a response.

Denny Hamlin is fresh out of the Toyota/Save Mart 350, which was held just the day before (July 13). He finished the race in P20, while his teammates Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Ty Gibbs ended up fifth, second, and seventh. It marked the 20th race of the season.

“It’s going to be harder to do than he thinks”- NASCAR Hall of Famer weighs in on Denny Hamlin’s post-retirement talks

Denny Hamlin will turn 45 this year. Given that most NASCAR drivers give up full-time racing in their late 40s, one could assume that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was inching closer to his retirement.

Last month, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Xfinity Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts on the same. He said that Denny Hamlin was going to be around for another couple of years, after which the latter might consider racing for his own team for some time.

“If he still wins three races, is he really going to retire if he's still winning?" Dale Jr. said in a statement (via Newsweek). :You don't think he'll be lured to go drive for his own team for a little while?”

“I think he has a plan in his mind when he thinks he's going to retire, but I think that he's going to find out when he gets to that doorstep, it's going to be harder to do than he thinks,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. added.

Denny Hamlin made his 700th Cup start earlier this year at Nashville Superspeedway. He sits fifth in the driver standings with 606 points, nine top fives and 10 top-10s.

Next up for the driver is the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled for Sunday, July 20, and will stream live on TNT Sports. Fans can also listen to exclusive radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

