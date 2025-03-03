Denny Hamlin makes 3-year-old fan’s ‘birthday wish’ come true with a heartwarming gesture at COTA 

NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner Denny Hamlin made a young fan’s day at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), last Sunday. Hamlin placed 21st on the first road course race of the season on March 2, 2025. While his teammate Christopher Bell won his second Cup race in a row after Atlanta.

In a recent Instagram story, Hamlin shared a picture of a boy with his mother, who wanted to meet the Joe Gibbs Racing driver with a banner that read:

"It's my 3rd birthday and all I want is to meet Hamlin."

"Birthday wish granted," Hamlin wrote.

Denny Hamlin's story on March 3. Source: @dennyhamlin on Instagram

Hamlin had a tough start at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA after his car got damaged. With 18 laps to go, Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota also hit Austin Dillon’s car and sent him into the gravel, causing a caution.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner was involved in a last-lap crash and finished 24th at the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway last month but secured a sixth-place finish in the Cup second race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

"I feel like this is what I'm supposed to do" - Denny Hamlin on building a team 'from the ground up'

Denny Hamlin started a NASCAR Cup Series team in 2020 after 15 years of competing in the series. During a FOX interview last month, the 44-year-old talked about his busy schedule as owner and driver.

"It's just in my DNA. I love staying busy. I love working. You know, I love the process—to build this race team from the ground up, being good at my sport, and understanding what my different gifts are. I feel like this is what I'm supposed to do," Denny Hamlin said (00:40).

23XI Racing, owned by Hamlin and NBA legend Micheal Jordon, recently announced an extension of its partnership with Upper Deck, which first sponsored the team in 2024. The partnership started this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) with Corey Heim in the Xfinity Series. Tyler Reddick will sport the Upper Deck logo later in the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Meanwhile, Xfinity will sponsor 23XI Racing's two full-time Cup drivers in seven races this year. The Comcast brand started its partnership with the team two years ago.

23XI also locked in the top two spots for the Cup race at COTA during qualifying last Saturday. Reddick in the No. 45 car, who finished third on Sunday, started the race on the front row with Bubba Wallace (No. 23). Overall, the team has collected eight wins in 146 races over the past four years.

