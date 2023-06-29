Denny Hamlin makes cheeky comment about girlfriend Jordan Fish’s vibe around former JGR teammate

NASCAR ace Denny Hamlin is one of the most vocal drivers on the Cup Series grid, creating a buzz weekly as he voices his opinion on his podcast Actions Detrimental. While the podcast provides insightful knowledge for fans, sometimes Hamlin does let slip controversial opinions.

After openly admitting to wrecking Ross Chastain earlier this season, Hamlin is in the news again after making a scandalous revelation about his girlfriend Jordan Fish.

In his latest episode titled, 'Nashville, I'm Sorry, DILF's & William Byron', Hamlin made a surprising admission that his girlfriend was in awe of his former teammate Carl Edwards. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver termed Fish's admiration as giving out a "DILF" vibe whenever the couple was around the former NASCAR driver.

"I didn’t see it but all I know is my girlfriend is like when Carl’s [Edward] around what you call it, a DILF, no but I always like Carl, he’s a great race car driver," the #11 Toyota driver said on his podcast.

Hamlin's co-hosts were taken aback by his admission, only to burst out in laughter. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver might have jokingly made the admission as he tried to do damage limitation with his final statement about his former JGR teammate.

Denny Hamlin and his longtime girlfriend Jordan Fish are parents to two daughters. Fish holds a bachelor's degree in communications and also was a member of the Lady Cats, the dance group for the Charlotte Bobcats NBA team. She has also worked with NASCAR Media Group and is an entrepreneur.

Not much is known about their relationship, but the couple went through a rough patch in 2021. But they have been spotted together on many occasions with their daughters since then.

Denny Hamlin reckons Carl Edwards is "itching" to make a comeback

Carl Edwards

Carl Edwards has stayed away from the mainstream media ever since his retirement from NASCAR Cup Series in 2016. Driving alongside Denny Hamlin for Joe Gibbs Racing for two years, the 2007 Xfinity Series champion announced his retirement in early 2017.

Edwards made a rare appearance in the Fox booth at Darlington in May, and ever since, fans have speculated about the former NASCAR driver's comeback. Hamlin said that the 43-year-old has been itching to make a comeback.

"He [Carl Edwards] says, I would love to come back, but don’t want to come back. But if I come back, it won’t be for driving. He’s been itching a little bit. I think he does miss it. I’d be interested in that (fielding a car) for sure," he said on his podcast.

Edwards himself admitted that he is finding it "increasingly difficult to resist the urge to compete," but adds that it's not the right thing to do "for fun." But if he changes his mind, his start in a 23XI Racing Toyota is confirmed, as per Denny Hamlin's statement.

