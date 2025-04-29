Denny Hamlin makes his demand clear to $70M boss Joe Gibbs' team

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin was impressed with how last Saturday’s (April 26) Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway turned out. Reflecting on the same, Hamlin sent a clear message to his team, Joe Gibbs Racing, owned by $70 million Joe Gibbs (as per Celebrity Net Worth).

Ad

It all happened during the latest episode of Hamlin’s Actions Detrimental podcast. The three-time Daytona 500 winner said that there was a time when he thought he would never sign up for a superspeedway race. But after watching Saturday’s exhilarating finish at Talladega, he wants to compete at the Xfinity level.

“I would love- Joe Gibbs Racing, if you're hearing this- sign me up for an Xfinity superspeedway race," said Hamlin (1:00:30). "That is how racing used to be; that's how good we used to have it. We just never knew it!”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Named the Ag-Pro 300, Saturday’s Xfinity race featured a three-way battle to the checkered flag between Austin Hill, Jeb Burton, and Jesse Love. Hill emerged victorious, as he logged his third win of the 2025 season, holding off Burton by 0.001 seconds and Love by 0.397.

Denny Hamlin is an 18-time winner in the Xfinity Series. However, he hasn’t competed since 2023. On the other hand, Christopher Bell, his teammate at JGR, ran and won last year’s Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on June 22, 2024.

Ad

Hamlin is now ahead of the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. He is the defending winner of the event and is looking forward to bagging his third win of the season. Currently, the American sits third in the driver standings with 337 points to his name.

Denny Hamlin slams Cup Series colleague for alleged “bullshit” racing

Tempers flared between Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain during last Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega. Hamlin was eyeing the win as he entered the final pit cycle, but Chastain pulled off a block right in front of him, and a pack of Toyotas, including the No. 54 Camry that Ty Gibbs drives.

Ad

Hamlin addressed the matter in his podcast. Calling Chastain’s antics “bullshit”, the Tampa, Florida native said (33:20),

“I believe the role reversed, he would probably just run into me as he should and say, 'Dude, I didn't make you swerve! I was running my lane with the pack of cars that (were) on the racetrack. You tried to merge into a lane that wasn't there.' So I just think it's bullshit racing.”

Ad

"I guess you just got to hold it down and if you cause a wreck, hopefully you spin them out and don't wreck yourself," he added.

Ross Chastain finished the race 20th, while Denny Hamlin settled for a P21 finish. But unlike Hamlin, Chastain is not in the playoffs yet. As things stand, he has to win to get in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.