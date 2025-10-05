Denny Hamlin makes feelings clear on rival team owners rooting to keep the charter system alive

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin recently expressed his feelings on NASCAR's recent submission of a new filing to the court. The filing includes statements from fellow Cup Series teams, and Hamlin believes that the statements support his side of the argument.The rival team owners, including Joe Gibbs, Rick Hendrick, and Richard Childress, believe that the charter system works in favor of the Cup Series teams. The system allows the team a guaranteed spot in every race. Additionally, charters save the team money and authorize them to win the full prize pool of any race. Following that, the teams echoed their support for the charter system.However, Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, remained unfazed by the statements and filings. Ultimately, he claimed these works in favor of his notion. Reflecting on that, Hamlin told NASCAR Fox Sports analyst Bob Pockrass:“You know, for them, I thought that it was truthfully more helpful for us than it was for them. But I mean, [the team owners] said they were asked to do it.”Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing and Bob Jenkins' FRM began the lawsuit against NASCAR after they refused to sign the new charter agreement in October 2024. The teams accused the stock car racing association CEO Jim France of creating a monopoly in the sport.23XIRacing features two full-time rides in the Cup Series. Bubba Wallace drives the #23 Toyota Camry XSE, while his teammate, Tyler Reddick, pilots the #45 Toyota for the team.&quot;11 team deserved that race&quot;: Denny Hamlin got candid about the Kansas Speedway resultsFollowing NASCAR veteran driver Denny Hamlin's villain persona, a fan criticized him for his last-minute maneuver on Bubba Wallace. The 273-lap race was held at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 28, 2025.The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver had a successful start and began the race from P2. Being the second fastest on the grid, Hamlin soon took the lead from his teammate, Chase Briscoe, and dominated the race. The JGR driver won both stages of the race and led 159 laps in the 273-lap race. However, he was unable to cross the finish line in P1.During the final stage of the race, on the final restart, Denny Hamlin charged at his Toyota teammate, Bubba Wallace, to regain his lead. However, things went south, and both Toyotas made contact, giving Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott a chance to take the lead. Reflecting on the incident, a fan wrote:&quot;I know a lot will bring up on how Bubba and Bell raced and how Denny raced Bubba are the same and while I understand that, I think what Denny did was more careless. With no power steering I feel like Denny drove it in with the mindset of “if he’s in the wall so be it”. Not only did he take himself out, he took out his driver and possibly a shot at any 23XI driver in the R8 and gave the win to a Chevy. Not smart.&quot;But the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver was ready with a reply and stated:&quot;Give me a break. I was off the gas and on the brakes 100yds before the 23 let off. I was turning as hard as I could given the aero situation. 11 team deserved that race. It didn’t work out.&quot;Denny Hamlin currently ranks fourth in the Cup Series playoff points table with a 48-point buffer over the cutoff line. Additionally, he has gathered five wins, 16 top tens, 13 top fives, and three pole positions in 30 starts this season.